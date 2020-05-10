The authors of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be working on this classic action-RPG game.

By Elena Fever / Updated May 10, 2020, 11: 5124 comments

Two years ago, Blizzard made the decision to remaster StarCraft, an idea that fans liked, but provoked.the massive upgrade request for other franchisesfrom the company, such as Diablo 2. At that time, veterans like David Brevik recognized that the code’s archived files had been lost and that, if this project existed,it will have to be a remake from scratch.

Now, however, sources from the French Actuagaming medium claim thatVicarious Visions, a subsidiary of Activision, is working on a scheduled remasterfor the last quarter of the year called Diablo 2: Resurrected. The study participated inthe Destiny port, as well as in the reviews of the Crash Bandicoot N. Shane triloga, which gives strength to the idea, althoughnothing official has been confirmed since Blizzardfor the moment. Actuagaming has already anticipated other news such as the presentation ofOverwatch 2 and Diablo IV, so it has good precedents in terms of credibility.

May perform at Summer Game FestAfter the poor reception of Warcraft 3 Reforged many wonderif it’s a good idea to keep rescuing classicsand remastered in the same way. Depending on how the coronavirus crisis progressed and, at the same time, development work, Diablo 2 Resurrected could be announced.during the Summer Game Fest, unless Blizzard decideskeep the ad for Blizzcon.

What is certain is that thefranchise is still very much aliveand fans continue to think about the return of Diablo, even recreating one of the scenarios in Unreal Engine 4. For its part, Diablo 4 has already offered details of its local cooperative, you can check our progress to know some of the great promises of this new action and role-playing video game developed by Blizzard.

More about: Diablo, Diablo II, Remaster, Remake, Activision, Activision Blizzard and Vicarious Vision.

.