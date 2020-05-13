Despite the fact that in recent years we have not had a large representation of the world of skating in the video game industry, this is about to change. Thanks to another collaboration between Activision and Vicarious Visions, the legend of this urban sport will return virtually, because Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a reality and will be available in September this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

As the name implies, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a remastered collection of the first two installments of the skating series that started on PlayStation 1. This title will combine all the original levels, professional skaters, tricks and much more, with spectacularly recreated scenarios in 4K.

Here’s what Tony Hawk said about these remasters:

“The original Tony Hawk Pro Skater series is a major factor in the evolution of modern skateboard tricks and inspires many of the professional skateboarders you know and love today. I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and players, and existing fans, to grow the sport even further. ”

Among the features that gamers can once again enjoy, is the incredible original soundtrack, with everything and Goldfinger’s Superman included. Similarly, the Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes will be present and will have tools that substantially expand the experience. The multiplayer is also back, and can be enjoyed locally and online.

Tony Hawk is not the only one happy with this announcement, because Jen Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious VisionsHe has also shown his enthusiasm for these remasters:

“Having the opportunity to reclaim the two original games that had a significant impact not only on video games, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series. We take what you knew and loved from the original games and combine it with enhanced creative tools that will allow players to invent new ways to play the game they love. We are confident that it will be the best Tony Hawk Pro Skater experience that fans have been asking for. ”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store, those who decide to access the digital pre-sale starting today on any of these platforms, will be able to enjoy a demo that allows you to experience the Warehouse level before the official launch of the game.

By last, This remaster will be priced at $ 39.99 in its standard version, and $ 49.99 in its deluxe digital edition., the latter includes unique content and items. For true fans of this series, a $ 99 collector’s edition will be available, which includes everything you can find in the Digital Deluxe and a limited edition Birdhouse table.

Via: Activision

.