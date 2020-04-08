Sentient Entertainment has imposed itself in the fight for the rights of what will be the future American remake of ‘The others‘, the successful film written and directed by Alejandro Amenbar that in 2001 became one of the highest grossing Spanish productions in history.

The aforementioned producer has closed the agreement with The Remake Company, a subsidiary of FilmSharks, and Video Mercury, the producer of Enrique Cerezo. Cerezo took control of the rights to the original film when he bought Sogecine in 2010, and acted as executive producer of what is advertised as a “reinvention and modernization.”

“I am honored to be able to work on the remake of my favorite horror movie of all time, and bring this reimagination to the big screen for new audiences. It is almost creepy and I miss how timely the topics it covers today are: Self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm, “says Renee Tab, producer of the film with Christopher Tuffin.

“We hope to untangle all layers behind the main character, Grace, whose pain and demons attracted viewers on a truly compassionate journey,” concludes the aforementioned Tab, Emmy nominee for her work on the television series ‘Feud.’ .

According to Deadline, the project has already aroused significant interest within the North American industry, both artistically and commercially, and it is expected to have a first-rate artistic and technical team.