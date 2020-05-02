Dune‘was originally a science fiction novel written in 1965 by Frank Herbert. He won several literary awards and was very successful, later giving way to one more saga of fantasy and science fiction books. It is supposed to be the best-selling novel of this genre in history, with millions of copies sold.

With the success of the novel came interest in its transfer to the big screen, a project that after many vicissitudes would be reflected in the 1984 film ‘Dune’, directed by David lynch. Years later, in 2000, a television miniseries would also be made. But now comes the remake, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The first images have reached social networks and the euphoria among fans of the saga is total:

2020 ‘Dune’ features script from Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and the director himself, Villeneuve. It is an international co-production of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Hungary and is based on a revised version of Frank Herbert’s novel. It is starred, among others, by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and David Dastmalchian.

Filming began on March 18, 2019 at the Origo Film studios in Budapest as well as in Jordan. Its premiere was announced for November 20, 2020 in 3D and IMAX.3 However, it was later postponed to December 18.

