‘Dune‘was originally a science fiction novel written in 1965 by Frank Herbert. He won several literary awards and was very successful, later giving way to one more saga of fantasy and science fiction books. It is supposed to be the best-selling novel of this genre in history, with millions of copies sold.

With the success of the novel came interest in its transfer to the big screen, a project that after many vicissitudes would be reflected in the 1984 film ‘Dune’, directed by David lynch. Years later, in 2000, a television miniseries would also be made. But now comes the remake, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The first images have reached social networks and the euphoria among fans of the saga is total:

I swear I can’t have more hype for ‘Dune’. pic.twitter.com/gdnAnkiLbr – (@amonstercaIIs) April 14, 2020

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin in the new official DUNE images of Denis Villeneuve, who has released photos of most of his impressive cast. pic.twitter.com/gkfkx2PpjO – Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) April 14, 2020

Vanity Fair shows new images from the filming of Dune by Denis Villeneuve. On the left, Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson, her mother, the Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica. On the right, Zendaya as the Chani fremen. Jordan simulates the desert planet Arrakis. pic.twitter.com/5Bpc9eW5Ix – Arcade in Tecnicolor (@arcade_tecnico) April 14, 2020

Good morning, we have NEW DUNE IMAGES. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and more. Today we await the trailer 🔥. pic.twitter.com/WbvCnoQW43 – Cinetástico (@cinetastico) April 14, 2020

More images from ‘DUNE’ pic.twitter.com/OzkBvVBcM9 – 👁️ QuidVacuo 👁️ (@QuidVacuo_) April 14, 2020

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Master Swordsman of House Atreides. Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes, imperial planetologist. Denis Villeneuve with Javier Bardem, Fremen leader of Arrakis. #Dune pic.twitter.com/Q79ymSmw9y – Arcade in Tecnicolor (@arcade_tecnico) April 14, 2020

Bardem’s face in plan … but what does this man say? 🙂 #Dune pic.twitter.com/FRMiQcya5L – Roberto Pérez Toledo (@mividarueda) April 14, 2020

2020 ‘Dune’ features script from Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and the director himself, Villeneuve. It is an international co-production of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Hungary and is based on a revised version of Frank Herbert’s novel. It is starred, among others, by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and David Dastmalchian.

Filming began on March 18, 2019 at the Origo Film studios in Budapest as well as in Jordan. Its premiere was announced for November 20, 2020 in 3D and IMAX.3 However, it was later postponed to December 18.

