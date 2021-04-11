The remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will be shot in Sardinia

The new version could be ready in 2022

The live adaptation of the film ‘The Little Mermaid’, starring the singer Halle Bailey Like Ariel, it will be shot on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The production team of the highly anticipated Disney film, directed by Rob marshall, begin landing in Sardinia, known for its emerald waters, in the coming weeks. Filming will move from London’s Pinewood Studios to the small coastal town of Santa Teresa di Gallura, on the island’s north coast, according to a local press report, sources confirm.

The cameras are expected to start rolling in early summer, according to the local tourism official, statements collected by the local media, La Nuova Sardegna. The filming will involve some 300 people who will work at the island location for a total of “approximately three months.”

The Sardinian Film Commission, citing a confidentiality agreement with the studio, has declined to comment on the report. Nor has Disney commented. The studio is currently in Sardinia doing the final rounds to identify and locate locations for the film, as well as doing prep work, a local source told Variety.

The island’s dreamy landscape has been and is a magnet for different international productions: there are examples of James Bond tapes ‘The spy who loved me’, until the next Netflix action movie with Dwayne johnson Y Gal gadot, ‘Red Notice’.

The Little Mermaid went into production in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. In addition to Bailey in the title role as the young mermaid who dreams of being human, the film stars Melissa mccarthy like his wicked aunt Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King will be prince eric and Javier Bardem will play King Triton.

The next film will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from the original composer. Alan Menken, with lyrics by the creator of ‘Hamilton’, Lin-Manuel Miranda, which he also produces alongside Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Disney has yet to reveal a release date for ‘The Little Mermaid’, although it is likely to come out in 2022.

