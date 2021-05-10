The remains of the Chinese rocket land in the Indian Ocean

The Chinese space program has since faced much criticism. The fact that the reentry has been totally uncontrolled has not gone unnoticed by many nations, such as the United States, who, NASA administrator Bill Nelson, has stated that: “It is clear that China is not meeting responsible standards regarding to your space debris. It is critical that China and all nations and commercial entities with space travel act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the security, stability and long-term sustainability of space activities. “

China launched the Long March 5B at the end of April as part of its ambitious project to create its own space station, to be called Tiangong, which will permanently house three crew members.

The rocket was used to launch the first module of the Space Station and nearly a dozen more launches are planned over the next 18 months until Tiangong Station is operational in late 2022, so we may need to get used to being on the lookout for space debris; especially considering that the fact that the remains of the rocket have fallen out of control has not been an unforeseen event. China decided not to turn on the rocket’s motor so that it could go out of orbit and land in an unoccupied area. The most unusual thing is that this is not the first time this has happened. For most experts, such as Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, it is a “reckless” action.

With most of the Earth’s surface covered by water, the odds of it hitting a populated area of ​​land were low and those of even minor injuries, but the uncertainty about the orbital decay of the rocket and the inability of China to issue solid guarantees until the re-entry of the rocket only feed general anxiety.

“Nations with space travel should minimize the risks to people and property on Earth from reentry of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations,” Nelson concluded.