The remains of an alien world could lie deep within the Earth

LLSVPs are the guts of Theia

“Here, we show that Theia’s mantle can be intrinsically several times denser than Earth’s mantle, This allows the materials from the Theia mantle to sink to the lowest mantle on Earth and accumulate in thermochemical piles that can cause LLSVPs (Large Low Shear Velocity Provinces or Superfeathers) observed seismically, ”the researchers explain.

Thus, although we do not know what happened to the rest of Theia after that great impact, this model theorizes that LLSVPs may represent ancient fragments of the dense, iron-rich mantle of Theia, which now lay in Earth’s own mantle when the two developing worlds joined billions of years ago.

Is it reliable?

The theory of a massive planet Theia would also explain the scale of the LLSVP, which together contain six times more mass than the Moon, since it would have implied that Theia’s core would have quickly fused with Earth’s. Nevertheless, there are caveats to raise: The diffuse evidence for LLSVPs is one of them, for example, since their pile-like structure could be a mere illusion created by internal models based on low-frequency seismic waves that blur small differences. Be that as it may, the conclusions are consistent with previous research suggesting that certain chemical signatures related to LLSVP they are at least as old as the Theia impact.

This mystery still has more pieces to fit, but it is a plausible option.