The remains of a heavy rocket launched by China fall into the sea near the Maldives

Most of its remains have disintegrated upon entering the atmosphere

The remains of the rocket Long March-5B Y2, also known as CZ-5B, which put into orbit the first section of the Chinese space station have fallen this Sunday in the Indian Ocean, near Maldives, as reported by Chinese media.

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere at 10:24 a.m. local time and most of its remains they have disintegrated while the rest has fallen to 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, according to the China Office of Manned Space Engineering.

The rocket was released on April 29, and the reentry of the CZ-5B module was expected sometime between Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 May. Specifically, it is a cylindrical body 31 meters long and 5 meters in diameter, with a mass of around 20 tons.

Chinese space analysts cited by Global Times – owned by the People’s Daily, the official organ of the Chinese Communist Party – explain that the debris from rocket launches falling back to Earth are common in the aerospace field “and the Pentagon’s claim that the rocket debris is flying back out of control and can cause damage if it hits inhabited areas is nothing more than Western exaggeration of the ‘threat from China’ in advancing space technology.” .