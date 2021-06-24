The remains of 751 indigenous children found in another old school in Canada

751 indigenous children buried in absolute anonymity were discovered under a Catholic school in Canada.

In early June 2021, the news traveled the world. Under a disused school in a forgotten town in Canada, the remains of more than 200 children of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc tribe were found. Just over two weeks later, a similar case sparks another scandal in the northernmost country in America: the bodies of 751 indigenous children of a different ethnicity they were found buried in another abandoned school.

A state of recurring horror

Photo: Cole Burston / .

Most of the bodies found on this occasion were of small indigenous children, belonging to the Syilx Okanagan nation. They were discovered in the vicinity of a old school in the province of Saskatchewan by members of the same community.

It is not the first time that the remains of indigenous peoples have been buried, like a common grave, under academic institutions linked to the Catholic Church. On the contrary, the situation seems to be a constant in Canada. Both sites belong to a system that separated Canadian indigenous children from their families for more than a century. Many times, by force. In addition to depriving them of all communication with their parents, they canceled the possibility of expressing themselves in their mother tongues.

On June 6, 2021, several members of this community came together to mourn the same. It was the first time, in which they said goodbye to 251 little ones without names. On this occasion, the indigenous people of Canada have more weight to carry with them, since the number of deaths more than tripled: 751 people buried in complete anonymity were exhumed from a similar school.

We suggest: Remains of more than 200 Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc children were found in a school in Canada

Hundreds of nameless graves

Photo: Cole Burston / .

No one knows how hundreds of indigenous children died under the administration of a Catholic school in Canada. There are no records of their names, origin or families. They appear to have been destroyed. Conversely, They could only be identified by what was left of them.

Despite the fact that since 2008 there is National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is dedicated to investigating these types of cases, still does not have much information about it. The institution limited itself to qualifying the event as a practice of “cultural genocide”, according to The New York Times coverage. To the sea, an approximate of 150 residential schools for ethnic groups they have preferred to remain silent regarding these scandals.

Although the vast majority of them stopped working in 1996, there is a record of sexual violence perpetuated by priests against female students. Some of the bodies found were of very young women, who already they carried a baby in their womb.

Today Canada is made up of at least 1.7 million Indigenous people, representing almost the 5% of the country’s population. The discovery of these clandestine burials is a reminder of the institutional violence that these marginal groups have suffered for centuries, as the burden of a colonialist tradition that reeks of stale impunity, what it should no longer take place in contemporary America.

Keep reading:

Colonialism, memory and death: the countries that refuse to celebrate the birthday of Elizabeth II

The story of the Selk’nam, the people that were exterminated by the American ‘Indian hunters’