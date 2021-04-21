The relief of the reviled Mondeo is official “although half”

The history of Ford Mondeo is the same as other generalist segment D saloons. Since the SUVs took over the market, it has done nothing but lose market share and, therefore, customers. What’s more, neither the wagon body version wave hybrid mechanics it has saved her from being ostracized. However, the marketing department of the Yankee brand has found an escape route to give it a twist.

It is, as we have been announcing for some time, to create a crossover in the purest style of Subaru Outback or the most recent Citroën C5 X. Mixing concepts is in fashion and more if they serve to satisfy customers’ craving for adventure. Therefore, taking advantage of the media and commercial pull of these vehicles, Ford has not thought twice and has shown the new EVOS in society in the Shanghai Hall. We tell you what we know about him …

The Ford EVOS follows the same “crossover” path as the recent Citroën C5 X

From the start, Ford has not established any official parallelism between the EVOS and the Mondeo. Moreover, they define it as an SUV framed under the China 2.0 plan that the brand will execute in the Asian country. In addition, they explain that it is the first model of this strategy created under the design philosophy “Progressive Energy in Strength”. In addition, his debut has not been alone, he shares the limelight with the Escape Kuga PHEV and the Mustang Mach-E.

All in all, just take a look at your line to know that we are before the Mondeo covert relay. On the front there are ripped optics with Full LED technology that flank a large grill and 3D format. There are no images behind, although the brand indicates that the opticians have a scale pattern that brings it closer to the tastes of the local customer. Overall, the EVOS’s stamp is very muscular, combining SUV and coupe features.

Related article:

Could the Ford Mondeo EVOS be the replacement of the current American sedan?

Inside, the Ford EVOS shows a very modern and technological interior. Highlights the 1.1 meter wide central screen that integrates the digital instrument panel (12.3 inches) and a 27-inch 4K touch screen. The rest of the design elements (vents, steering wheel, center tunnel or seats) have a very modern and futuristic design. On-board technology comes from the hand of SYNC + 2.0 and the artificial intelligence of Baidu.

As a novelty equip BlueCruise, the first technology of autonomous driver assistance Level 2 Ford. Finally, mention the technique that of the EVOS. The American firm indicates that it is based on the base E / E what do we know about Mustang Mach-E. This confirms that the powertrain is electric and that it will have upgrades over the air. What they have made very clear is that will not reach EuropeAlthough everything could change from one day to the next, right?

Source – Ford