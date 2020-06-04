This Wednesday, images of training sessions that took place at the club’s facilities were released. Deportivo Riestra. After that, the AFA It issued a statement indicating that it would investigate the situation and sanction if necessary.

Therefore, the club that is active in First National published a release:

“The Deportivo Riestra Barrio Colón Development Association (Deportivo Riestra), affiliated with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), wishes to inform the general public that its authorities are committed to internally investigating the circumstances regarding the information disseminated today by different media, which denounce the performance of sports training in the facilities of our institution, while they were not authorized by the authorities of our club.

In this sense, the Riestra Sports Club disclaims AFA’s responsibilities for the alleged violation of Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation (ASPO) since there is no provision, issued by the mother entity, that authorizes such sports practices.

That the eventual violation of ASPO will be subject to institutional sanctions, making ourselves available to the sports, administrative and judicial authorities to investigate said conduct, which, if accredited, imposes on us the moral obligation to offer the community in general, and the entire sphere federated football in particular, our sincere apologies.

Finally, we want to reaffirm the commitment of the Riestra Sports Club to respect all the current regulatory provisions that are dictated by virtue of the terrible situation that our country and the world are experiencing as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. “

.