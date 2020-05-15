Expect no trouble or disobedience from German this year

He does not dare to predict Seb’s future, although he doubts that he will retire

Mattia Binotto assures that the relationship with Sebastian Vettel is still good, despite the fact that both parties have decided not to continue working together beyond 2020.

Many expect a tense year in the ranks of Ferrari due to the early announcement of the change of drivers for 2021. However, Binotto is not afraid of this situation, since he ensures that he and Sebastian Vettel maintain a good relationship despite the breakup, so in principle they do not expect gestures of rebellion from the four-time champion.

“The relationship with him is good. When there is a separation, obviously not everything is good, but the relationship is still good and the reasoning behind this change has been understood. However, I hope you do very well this year because he is a great professional. We are going to have to give him the ideal car to be able to do the best possible, “says Binotto in statements for Sky Italia.

Binotto shows the great respect they have for Vettel, but he does not dare to venture on the next step of the German, although he doubts that he will retire.

“I think that having decided today, with transparency and clarity, shows maturity. I think it was correct to do so for him and for us. What Seb will do in the future only he knows: He is a great pilot and he will know how to choose at best. He ran six years at Ferrari, he carries us in his heart, “he adds.

“Her future? I think he has a lot of passion for this sport. Will want to run, although it will have to make a series of reflections “, thinks.

Finally, Binotto assures that they considered that it was too early to upload Antonio Giovinazzi to the main team. “Our project is a long-term one. Antonio is a boy that I respect a lot,” he stresses.

“Last year he made his first season in Formula 1, going to Ferrari requires too much responsibility. We count on his growth and we are going to help him. It is part of our plans, but still lacking experience“says Binotto to finish.

