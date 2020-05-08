Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, has given an interview to Bloomberg in which, among other topics, he has talked about the company’s relationship with Apple. A relationship that according to Mollenkopf is “much more natural now” after the legal battle between the two companies.

A little context

The confrontation between Apple and Qualcomm comes from afar and has always revolved around one point: the Qualcomm’s patent licensing strategy.

Already in 2009 the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) charged that Qualcomm’s licensing practices violated Japanese antitrust laws.

Also in 2009, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) launched investigations that led Qualcomm to receive, this past 2019, a 200 million fine of dollars.

In 2017, the Apple’s first cases against Qualcomm in China and Germany for patent issues. Qualcomm obtained two victories for which Germany prohibited the sale of the iPhone that infringed said patents in Germany. Apple went ahead with the sale in Germany after making the necessary changes.

In January 2017 Apple issued the following press release:

For many years, Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies with which They have nothing to do with it. The more Apple innovates with exclusive features like Touch ID, advanced displays, and cameras, to name but a few, the more money Qualcomm charges for no reason, and the more expensive it is for Apple to finance these innovations.

Qualcomm charged Apple to patent its chip technology and subsequently demanded a payment of a percentage of the sales profits of each iPhone. A percentage that, as Apple has already reported, relies on technologies with which Qualcomm has nothing to do.

From here on, the battle intensified remarkably when the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), with the support of Apple, Intel, Huawei and other manufacturers, asked the courts to rule that Qualcomm’s licensing policy was anti-competitive.

In response, Qualcomm filed a complaint about Apple with the FTC stating that Apple infringed three of its patents. The court later ruled that only one of them was violated and failed to comply with Qualcomm’s demands to veto the sale of iPhones.

From this point things got worse and worse, both in the legal field and in the confrontations and comments in press releases or interviews of the leaders of both companies, until, just after the Apple case against Qualcomm began for the payment of royalties, both companies they agreed to a six-year cooperation contract and to abandon all litigation.

Later we learned that Intel closed its chip modem division, the chips that Apple planned to use as a substitute for those of Qualcomm, so the Cupertino company had no choice but to continue using Qualcomm chips.

This division of Intel chips, a few weeks later, was bought by Apple in its project to create its own chip modems that would allow them to independently create a crucial component of all mobile phones.

And this is the end of the story?

After the agreement, which included a $ 4.5 billion payment from Apple to Qualcomm, the relations between both returned to the good way. Now, in a recent interview, Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm, said that now “the discussion is really about products and how to launch products as quickly as possible is much more natural.”

The next generation of iPhone, which we assume will be named iPhone 12, is supposed to bring the arrival of the first devices compatible with 5G networks. A compatibility that, at least in part, is possible thanks to the 5G modem chips that Qualcomm has manufactured.

For years Apple has focused on design the key components of the devices they sell. It started with the design of the processor chips, the A series, and has continued with the graphics chips for the iPhone. Years ago we also saw talk of a Mac with an ARM processor, that is, a computer with the processors that mount iPhone or iPad.

Being able to design and evolve its own components will allow Apple to innovate without having to wait for other manufacturers to update or develop their own technologies. What can we see in the future? With the efficiency of A series chips Will we see a Mac with a 30 hour battery?

Our next appointment with news from Apple, not counting the possible and expected press releases to present new products, is the WWDC that will take place online on June 22. And for hardware news, we will see in September / October what Apple has in store for us.