The relationship between urban Vakeró and Haidy Brown was in full color and they even made a musical collaboration on the song “Mi loca”. However, since this Saturday he has turned brown after she sent a legal warning to her colleague.

The urban exponent disagreed with the images of her seen in the video clip of “Mi loca”.

Heidy Brown went further by sending an act of warning and / or public retraction to the “Singer of the Rappers” after sharing hot images in the audiovisual work.

+ Artistic agreement

According to Brown, there is an agreement between her and Manuel Varet ‘Vakeró” not to use some explicit images in the music video that has the sum of 16 thousand reproductions.

“Good evening: who knows me knows that I have always handled myself very low-key, but this time I have to make this public, since we have not received any response to the notification that my lawyers made to Mr. Vakeró and that he made the video of the topic “My crazy” public without my approval, “he explains on Instagram.

Brown added that “we had reached an agreement where some explicit images they would not appear in said video and even so it was published without my consent, we hope you will make an appearance in this situation ”.

Vakeró’s last two publications, which are presumed to be in response to Brown’s statements, express: “It is easy to blame the press, it is easy to blame the politicians, but damn it is difficult to blame yourself “