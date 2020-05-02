Not all brains respond the same way to insulin. In fact, a portion of the population displays an attenuated response to the hormone in this tissue, a condition often referred to as insulin resistance of brain cells. But what role does it play in maintaining body weight and fat accumulation?

In order to answer this question, Martin Heni and his team, from the University of Tübingen, in Germany, in collaboration with scientists from other research centers in the country, started the TULIP trial, designed with the aim of modifying the lifestyle of participants and encourage the adoption of healthy habits. The program, which begins with an intensive phase of 9 months and continues for 2 years, combines the practice of physical activity with a low fat and high fiber diet. In it, 300 volunteers with a high risk of type 2 diabetes participated.

However, the data collected in the work, published by the journal Nature Communications, refers to a small group of 15 individuals, of both sexes and an average age of 45 years. The insulin sensitivity of these participants was measured by magnetoencephalography, a non-invasive technique capable of recording the effect of the hormone on brain activity.

During the first 9 months of the intervention, the researchers observed that subjects with higher insulin resistance lost less body weight; amount that, in addition, recovered before the end of the program. The analysis of the visceral fat, that is to say the one that surrounds the organs of the abdominal cavity, also revealed that the lack of sensitivity to the hormone is associated with an increase in this type of adipose tissue. These results were maintained throughout the 9 years that the follow-up carried out on the participants lasted.

In a second phase of the study, the scientists recruited an additional 112 volunteers, also of both sexes, plus an average age of 39, to elucidate the relationship between insulin sensitivity of the hypothalamus and the distribution of fat in the body. This brain region participates in the regulation of peripheral metabolism and after food intake or intranasal administration of the hormone, the blood flow that supplies it decreases, in response to insulin. This allowed the authors to find that in the subjects with resistance, the fat accumulated in the abdominal area, but not in the subcutaneous areas of the buttocks, hips and thighs.

Given that visceral fat is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as well as cardiovascular disease and cancer, Heni and his collaborators highlight the importance of the conclusions of their research. If corroborated in future trials involving a larger number of participants, devising strategies that reduce insulin resistance in the brain could help treat metabolic disorders.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “Brain insulin sensitivity is linked to adiposity and body fat distribution”, by Stephanie Kullmann et al., In Nature Communications; 11: 1841, published April 15, 2020.