A few days ago, we discussed how, during times of crisis, it is necessary to make some changes in digital marketing strategies. The coronavirus pandemic, as could be any other factor that affects the economy in the same way, has forced Business models are modified to adapt to the new reality. Now, what are the concrete measures that the main technology companies Worldwide? We review some of them.

Keys for business models to survive

Define the value of your product or service …

An essential question for entrepreneurs or managers in these weeks, has been to establish, with the greatest possible precision, what is the real and distinctive value of your product or service.

For example, let’s think of a barber shop. It is clear that most of the clients come to our establishment to cut their hair. However, some of them may specifically value the way we treat them. Others, that we give them advice for the care of their scalp. Some more, that we sell products or recommend specific treatments.

By asking questions like these, you will quickly understand if you can add more alternatives to your clients. And, in a very short time, complete your initial offer to attract more customers. And more loyal customers.

Even more than a bold entrepreneur will come to generate completely new services and products from thinking about the matter a bit. And we also fear concrete samples of this action.

… And adapt it according to a need

How have large multinationals acted?

Google and the coronavirus

If you have already determined what new concerns your followers may have, it is time to take the next step: adjust your product or service to what consumers intend to find.

Without going any further, let’s see what happens with Google. The search engine is usually limited to showing us the results of our searches, without going over some advertised at the top of the screen. But when we search for “coronaviruses” these days, in addition to the results, a complete platform appears with detailed information about the disease. A new platform, which did not exist before.

Google knows perfectly well that most Internet users want to know about the Covid-19. More than anything, news related to the country or region they inhabit. So when we enter

Airbnb and caution

Another company that showed changes from this international context was Airbnb. The kings of accommodation worldwide, decided to invite hosts to offer new experiences to the next travelers. Sharing your efforts to protect guests is key to building trust.

Uber Works and work shifts

“Connecting workers with companies,” says Uber Works on its home page. This Uber subsidiary tries to bring together people with essential work shifts, such as food, warehouse and customer service, in cities including Chicago, Dallas and Miami. This, to facilitate their movements.

Business models that take advantage of what is available

Now, when we talk about adaptation, we mean exactly that. You don’t need to make a 100% change in your initial business model. All you need is to take advantage of the existing capabilities in your company, so that it survives in times of crisis.

A good example of this is clothing and apparel brands. Many of them have dedicated themselves to commercializing masks. They should not have made a large investment or bought new machinery. They have only focused on a need that was not there before and is now essential for day to day.

As we can see, even in the worst moments there is room to modify the business models that we had planned, for others that are more profitable. You just have to focus on the new demands.

