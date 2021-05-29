The reinforcements that Chivas is looking for ‘crushed’ with their goalkeepers in the Clausura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to review options to strengthen their goal for the Opening 2021 of Liga MX and now they have set their sights on the experienced archer of the Xolos from Tijuana, Jonathan Orozco, who would be considered as a possible signing in case of not being able to specify the transfer of José de Jesús Corona, the priority of the herd’s board of directors.

Guadalajara is looking ‘desperately’ for a starting goalkeeper, as it seems Antonio Rodríguez and Raúl Gudiño They do not have the full confidence of the coaching staff of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who rotated them during the Apertura 2021.

According to information revealed in different media, the Spider would be the plan b of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in case of not being able to stay with José de Jesús Corona, who would have already said yes to Ricardo Peláez, but only if he ends up being champion with Cruz Azul in the final against Santos Laguna in this Clausura 2021.

Possible reinforcements in Chivas’ goal, with much better numbers than their current goalkeepers

Of the two goalkeepers that Chivas has and the two that have been placed as possible reinforcements for the Flock, it is José de Jesús Corona who had the best performance in the Clausura 2021, because beyond having led Cruz Azul to the final, the goalkeeper lowered the curtain of the cement table in 8 games of 15 played, where he only received 9 goals.

In the final phase, Corona has covered in 5 games, receiving 3 goals and leaving his rivals blank in 3 games.

For his part, Jonathan Orozco covered in 15 games, receiving 16 goals, hanging zero on 4 occasions.

On the side of the Chivas goalkeepers, Gudiño played the first 11 games, receiving 18 goals in 990 minutes; while Toño Rodríguez participated in 6 games, accepting 3 goals and leaving his goal in 3 matches, although in the playoff he took 3 goals from Pachuca.

