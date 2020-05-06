The coronavirus caused a halt in the travel of the Imserso Tourism Program, before the proclamation of the state of alarm. The process of reimbursing places will begin this Thursday, May 7, for the nearly 400,000 affected by the suspension of travel.

The general management of Imserso has reported that companies Social Tourism and Mundiplan they will start the process of reimbursing the program places and no cancellation fees will be charged.

Retirees will run out of management fees

As explained by the Imserso, users will receive the corresponding amount, once the bank account provided for this purpose or the credit or debit card in which they made the payment, once minus management fees, which amount to 6.20% of the total amount of the price of the interrupted trip.

In addition, he has detailed that there is no predetermined period to make refund requests, although the procedures to start its processing and send them vary depending on the company that manages the trip.

Return procedures

In the case of insular coastal tourism and inland tourism trips managed by Social tourism, users must necessarily send a request accompanied by the original documentation of the scanned trip and the 20 digits of the IBAN and the name of the bank account holder to the email address [email protected]

In the event that they have made payment by credit or debit card, it is not necessary to send the account information, while if you do not have an email or a scanner, you can send the request and documentation via postal mail when the measures decreed in the state of alarm cease and you can circulate freely.

In the case of tourism trips to the peninsular coast managed by Mundiplan, you can request a return through the website of the company. To make the refund request, an automatic process has been enabled in the reservation by accessing the “processing request”, where you can fill in the necessary information to proceed with the refund.

You can also request a return through a travel agency, in which case you must go when the measures decreed in the alarm state cease and you can move freely.