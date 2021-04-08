The reign of terror of Scott Rudin, producer of ‘The social network’: screams, insults and laptops out the window

Hollywood’s toxic mores are slowly coming to light. The fall of Harvey Weinstein, who had accumulated decades of attempted sexual abuse and rape, among other assaults, it caused that the workers of the “Mecca of the cinema” began to air in public what has been whispering for a century.

This time it was the turn of producer Scott Rudin, who with his company Scott Rudin Productions has built a career full of critical, public and award-winning successes such as ‘The Social Network’, ‘Wells of ambition’, ‘The doubt’, and series like ‘What we do in the shadows’, ‘The Newsroom’ or ‘The Night Of’. The 62-year-old executive stars in an article in The Hollywood Reporter in which Several former company employees denounce a toxic culture that has reigned for decades.

“There were guys who slept in the office, others were losing their hair and getting ulcers,” says Andrew Coles, a former assistant to Rudin and now a producer on ‘Queen & Slim’. An attendant had to dodge a roasted potato when Rudin threw it at his head because, according to him, he had not been notified of a meeting. “Bring me a new potato,” he said afterwards..

“He threw a laptop out the window in the meeting room and then he went into the kitchen and we could hear him banging on the napkin dispenser. At another point he threw a glass bowl at a colleague. The HR person had to be picked up by an ambulance due to a panic attack. That was the atmosphere“says Caroline Rugo, an executive coordinator who joined the company in 2018. The human resources person never worked at the company again.

“He fired me for having Type 1 Diabetes, which is a federally protected condition. I could have sued him without a doubt, but I didn’t want to do it for fear of being blacklisted.”, says Rugo, who is now working on projects for Netflix. “Now that I have settled here and am part of a team that respects and appreciates my opinions, I have no problem talking about Scott. Everybody knows he’s an absolute monster“.

On Halloween 2012, Rudin smashed a computer screen over his assistant’s hand because he couldn’t get him a seat on a full flight. The employee had to go to the emergency room.

In addition, it is said that bosses who rise after suffering their toxic behavior tend to acquire the same habits with their subordinates. When his employees leave the company, and they usually do so after suffering their behaviors, Rudin is said to change his IMDb credits, deleting the jobs they have done with him. He also has run-ins with the creative side of projects: he has argued with Sam Mendes, called Angelina Jolie “a spoiled little girl with minimal talent” in an e-mail, and in another addressed to Whoopi Goldberg he told her that she was an idiot and that I would not work on anything of importance again.

For decades Scott Rudin’s aggressive and abusive behaviors have been known, and even applauded, in articles about him in media such as The Hollywood Reporter and the Wall Street Journal. His films have amassed some 150 Oscar nominations, 23 of them won, including Best Picture for ‘No Country for Old Men’ by the Coens.. He is also a successful theater producer, having won some 17 Tony Awards and counting among his works the montage of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ directed by Aaron Sorkin in 2018.

‘The Wow Factor’, written and directed by George Huang, is said to have been inspired by him. In the 1994 film Kevin Spacey (precisely) played a great Hollywood producer who treated his employees very badly.

And all of these are not stories from the past. Scott Rudin is still active and, they say, has not changed one iota from his reign of terror. Rudin’s next projects are a Joel Coen film with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and “Red, White and Water,” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Theirs is also ‘The Woman in the Window’, directed by Joe Wright and starring Amy Adams, which will arrive on Netflix on May 14. It’s one of those damn productions that has been hanging around the drawers for years: Rudin is said to have been unhappy with the director’s job, so he hired Tony Gilroy to write new scenes to shoot (Gilroy is known to have taken over the “reshoots” of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’). Finally, the studio, Fox 2000, was not satisfied with the result and the film, shot in 2018, was not released. Now the streaming giant has rescued it for its catalog.