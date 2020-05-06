The laboratory Reig Jofre has entered the race to stop the coronavirus. The Catalan firm rises more than 3% in the Stock Market, up to 2.37 euros per share, after announcing that it will start a clinical study of a food supplement that reduces the spread of the coronavirus. In case of infection, it could reduce its severity.

Specifically, it is a double-blind study It will be carried out among a group of 300 health professionals with a high risk of contracting Covid-19, who will be administered ‘Manremyc’, an oral food supplement based on ‘Mycobacterium s. heat-inactivated manresensis ’.

‘Manremyc’ is the fruit of the research and development of more than 10 years of the Experimental Tuberculosis Unit of the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP). Countries where mass vaccination against TB has been found to have a lower incidence of COVID-19 due to the stimulation of innate immunity caused by this vaccine.

This property is also induced by ‘Manremyc’, which also generates an anti-inflammatory response at the lung level. The progression of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection to tuberculosis disease (TB) is due to an excess inflammatory response against ‘M. tuberculosis’. The administration of “Manremyc” generates a “balanced” immune response, which allows avoiding this inflammation in lung lesions.

Scientific evidence suggests that ‘Manremyc’ could help minimize infection by the new coronavirus into serious lung infection, given the similarity in the progress of the two diseases. In case of demonstrating the protective effect of c Manremyc ’, the fight against Covid-19 will have an additional resource that is easy to implement, given its convenient dosage (one capsule daily for only 14 days) and its“ good tolerability ”.

The study that will start this month of May and foresees To obtain his results in October, he will be led by the doctor from the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP), Pere-Joan Cardona, together with the Jordi Gol i Gurina Institute for Research in Primary Care (IDIAPJGol).

It will be carried out on health system workers exposed to infection by the new coronavirus at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital and various Primary Care centers in the North and South Metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona.