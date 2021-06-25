The registration tax rise is frozen

Enlarge

The registration tax increase that was imposed on January 1 with the entry into force of the WLTP cycle for the calculation of tax brackets is frozen until 2022. Although this is good news for the sector and for buyers, what What happens to all those who have already paid the tax during the first 6 months of the year?

The entry into force on January 1 of the use of the WLTP homologation cycle for the calculation of tax brackets of each vehicle based on its consumption and emissions represented a notable increase in the final price of the vehicles. Said increase is one of the causes that could be behind the sharp drop in sales that we have carried out so far this year. After the voices raised against, the Government has backtracked and left the door open for the Senate has approved the registration tax freeze until 2022 with 161 votes in favor, 1 against and 100 abstentions.

Final approval is pending in Congress after the Senate has given the green light to the amendment incorporated in the bill to prevent and combat tax fraud.

This result has been possible after the Socialist Parliamentary Group of the Senate has rectified and have agreed to a registration tax freeze until the end of the year, after the opposition parties forced this change of mind to lower the rise in the price of vehicles after the entry into force of the new WLTP emissions regulations on January 1.

This is due to This tax is linked to carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) approved by each car. By changing the legislation and making it more stringent, cars register a higher figure, so they can jump the rate and have to pay more.

Thus ends, for the moment, one of the issues that has had the entire sector in suspense for weeks. After the entry into force of these regulations, the sector, unions and many political parties have launched initiatives to prevent a rise in the price of cars at a time when the market is still suffering the consequences of the pandemic.

Thus, Congress approved, through an amendment to the PDeCAT in the new Law on measures to prevent and fight tax fraud, to eliminate the tax increase. All this with the votes in favor of the PP, Vox, Esquerra Republicana, Ciudadanos, PRC and PDeCAT itself, while PSOE and United We can voted against and the PNV abstained.

In its document, PDeCAT sought a change in the registration tax application sections to reverse what happened on January 1, when the average price of new vehicles was de facto increased as a result of the new environmental legislation.

«The entry into force of the WLTP regulation (stricter) will mean an increase in the value of official issues, since the figure is approximately 20% higher than the current one. If this modification of a strictly technical nature is not corrected, in Spain the registration tax would be immediately increased and, in addition, for many models it would mean losing the current tax discount “, reads the text, which was already presented at the end of 2020.

However, days later the Socialist Parliamentary Group of the Senate presented an amendment to overturn that change and maintain the registration tax increase.

But now, as reported in a press conference by the PDeCAT spokesperson in Congress, Ferran Bel, the PSOE has reached an agreement not to suppress the PDeCAT amendment, but to limit its effects until December 31 of this year. .

The politician has indicated that his group would have liked this limitation to be more extensive, until December 31, 2022, or at least until July 2022. Even so, he has shown his satisfaction for having achieved this situation and has advanced that If the market continues to suffer the consequences of the pandemic, it will later resubmit an amendment to keep the registration tax at 2020 levels.

Socialist senator María Pilar Delgado Díez has spoken along the same lines during the debate on the amendments in the Senate, pointing out that her party is aware of the difficulties the sector is going through, but that it is not necessary to renounce the emission reduction targets Therefore, through a transactional amendment, the registration tax increase will be frozen until December 31 of this year.

How will the registration tax be in 2021

From now until the end of the year Models that emit less than 144 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) for each kilometer traveled will not pay the registration taxWhile currently cars that emit less than 120 g / km are exempt from paying this rate.

The rest of the steps are also modified, since vehicles that emit between 144 and 192 grams of CO2 will pay 4.75% of this tax (120-160 grams so far), while 9.75% would be paid by those customers that opted for cars that emit between 192 and 240 grams of CO2 (now it is 160-200 grams). The last section, to be paid for those vehicles that expel more than 240 grams, would be 14.75% (currently those that emit more than 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer pay this percentage).