The registration tax on new cars

Did you know that when buying a new car you will be paying between 21% and 35.75% in taxes? And that we have not taken into account the fees and taxes that we will pay throughout the life of the car. But this time we are going to focus on a single topic, on the registration tax, and in why polluting more has a cost when buying a new car. Acquiring a car is a significant outlay for Spanish families that, as we will see below, goes far beyond the true cost of the vehicle. And it is that we will not only be paying VAT, the same 21% that is generally taxed on the acquisition of goods and products, but also an additional tax, with an environmental objective, the registration tax.

The purpose of the registration tax

There was a time when cars were taxed at a rate that, curiously, was called the luxury tax. Spain has changed a lot since then and that tax that was intended to tax ostentatious purchases – that’s how cars were considered – was repealed more than three decades ago. Nevertheless, Buying a new car still carries taxes, starting with the value added tax, VAT, which, as we all know, has a 21% effect on the tax base of the purchase of the new car that we are going to acquire.

But that’s not all, the purchase of a new car is also subject to the payment of the registration tax, a tribute that was conceived with a double purpose and following the guidelines of the European Union, the collection purpose, and that of promoting the purchase. of cars with low CO2 emissions.

The registration tax is a rate levied on new cars and is based on homologated CO2 emissions, ranging between 0% and 14.75% on the tax base and, of course, is added to VAT

A powerful and sports car can be taxed at 35.75%, in concept of registration tax and VAT.

The registration tax brackets

By having the objective of taxing the most polluting cars more, we insist, in terms of CO2 emissions (NEDC * criterion), the tribute to pay on a new car ranges between 0 and 14.75%. In this way, the least polluting cars are exempt from the tax, and the most polluting cars are taxed at 14.75%, so that added to VAT, a new car can see 35.75% of its tax passed on tax base.

This is how the four sections of the registration tax are articulated:

Registration tax Approved CO2 emissions (NEDC *) 0% Up to 120 g / km of CO24.75% Between 121 and 159 g / km of CO29.75% Between 160 and 199 g / km of CO214.75% Above 200 g / km of CO2

The CO2 emissions criterion applied is that of the NEDC protocol. We will explain how it works later.

WLTP and NEDC and the registration tax

2018 was a particularly busy year for the automotive industry, a new more rigorous, realistic and demanding protocol for the homologation of consumption and emissions was approved. The direct consequence of this is that the emissions and the homologated consumption of the cars, for the most part, would increase and, therefore, the registration tax and the price of the new car would also be increased. The Ministry of Industry responded to the requests of the automobile industry and granted a moratorium to prevent, as anticipated, an immediate increase in the price of up to 60% of the cars sold in Spain.

The entry into force of the WLTP made the old NEDC obsolete and the WLTP necessarily had to be applied, both in the communication of the brand and the information to the client, as well as in its legal and fiscal consideration. Hence, the moratorium established a correlation between the WLTP and the NEDC that, through conformity factors, give us CO2 emissions that “estimate” a NEDC value, based on a WLTP value. The reality of that estimated NEDC value is that, again as a general rule, it is typically higher than the actual old NEDC, but significantly lower than the actual WLTP value. Thus, the increase in homologated emissions and the registration tax after the approval of the WLTP did not mean such a significant and general increase in car prices.

However, the moratorium granted by the Government to the automotive industry expires on December 31, 2020. From that date, and if the registration tax has not changed by then, the actual WLTP emission homologation will have to be used.

The currently applied CO2 emissions are an estimate of the NEDC value, by means of a correlation, a conformity factor, applied to the actual WLTP homologation, but in 2021 the actual WLTP will be applied and therefore the car prices they will necessarily increase

Diesel, the most benefited in the registration tax

There are many of us who have argued that the current registration tax model has become obsolete. The reason why this tax was introduced was none other than to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, in this case CO2. In fact, as we said, all the countries of the European Union have a very similar tax model, in which the scales change, but in which the tax is based on homologated CO2 emissions.

Over time, we have come to realize that there are other pollutants that should concern us as much as CO2, for example NOx from older diesels. And curiously registration tax has historically benefited diesel, since its homologation of CO2 emissions is, as a general rule, lower than that of a comparable car, by size and power, with a gasoline engine.

It would not be unreasonable to think that other pollutants could be taken into account in the future when calculating the registration tax. Nor could we rule out that the European Commission, in pursuit of its decarbonisation objectives, ends up promoting that the only cars exempt from paying the tax are those capable of driving in pure electric mode, that is, electric batteries and hydrogen, and plug-in hybrids . But these are only hypotheses for the future.

Historically, the registration tax based on homologation of CO2 emissions has benefited diesel

How to calculate registration tax

As we told you, the calculation of the registration tax is simple. To the tax base of the car that we are going to acquire, we should add the VAT, and the corresponding registration tax, using the table that accompanies this article.

To see an example of the impact of the registration tax we will talk about the budget of a Volkswagen Golf GTI. With manual transmission and in its Performance version, its tax base, its price without taxes, is 30,370 euros, plus 560 euros that we have invested in some optional extra. Its CO2 emissions according to WLTP are 171 g / km – which would take us to the 9.75% registration tax bracket. But since the moratorium is still applied, and the correlated NEDC value, we will have to use this, which is 155 g / km of CO2 and therefore would be in the 4.75% range. The registration tax that will be levied on this car is 1,470 euros (4.75%), while the VAT amounts to 6,495 euros (21%). That would leave us with a rate price of 38,895 euros.

Luckily, the registration tax on the prices reported by car brands is not camouflaged in small print, as is the case with offers that involve financing the purchase. That means that the prices that we are going to see on cars for sale in Spain and on sale will always include the registration tax and VAT..