The registration tax increase stops

The PdeCAT, together with the votes of PP, Vox, Esquerra Republicana, Ciudadanos and PRC, knocks down the increase in the registration tax that the Government intended to carry out.

The opposition has managed to freeze this week in Congress the increase in the registration tax that Pedro Sánchez’s team wanted to carry out this year. How did you do it? Well, by approving an amendment to the new Law on measures to prevent and fight tax fraud promoted by the independentists of the Catalan European Democratic Party and to which the deputies of PP, Vox, Esquerra Republicana, Ciudadanos and the Cantabrian Regionalist Party have joined. PSOE and Podemos logically voted against and the PNV, another of Sánchez’s partners, announced his abstention. This implies that the proposal, already included in the bill that will go to the Senate, maintains the taxation foreseen as of this year unchanged, so we will pay the same as in 2020 despite the entry into force of the WLTP protocol.

Tolls on secondary roads? It’s not discarded

In this amendment, as the Europa Press agency points out, the PdeCAT sought a change in the sections of application of the registration tax to reverse what happened on January 1, when the average price of new vehicles increased as a consequence of the new environmental legislation.

The opposition wants to change the tax brackets

«The entry into force of the WLTP regulation (stricter) will mean an increase in the value of official issues, since the figure is approximately 20% higher than the current one. If this modification of a strictly technical nature is not corrected, in Spain the registration tax would be immediately increased and, in addition, for many models it would mean losing the current tax credit«, Reads the text, which was already presented at the end of 2020. This is due to the fact that this tax is linked to the amount of carbon dioxide approved by each car. By changing the legislation and making it more stringent, the cars homologate a higher figure, so they jump in the rate bracket and pay more.

Thus, the Catalan party proposed that the models that emit less than 144 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) for each kilometer traveled do not pay the registration taxWhile currently cars that emit less than 120 g / km are exempt from paying this rate.

It also modifies the rest of the steps, since vehicles that emit between 144 and 192 grams of CO2 would pay 4.75% of this tax (120-160 grams at present), while 9.75% would be paid by those customers who choose cars that emit between 192 and 240 grams of CO2 (now it is 160-200 grams). The last section, to be paid for those vehicles that expel more than 240 grams, would be 14.75% (currently those that emit more than 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer pay this percentage).