Disney Plus, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, opens its virtual doors in Spain after several months of waiting. The person who wishes to subscribe can do so through the Disney Plus website or, if he is a Movistar client and has contracted any of the compatible rates, through the My Movistar platform.

This last route, however, has not been working properly since it started operating at nine in the morning (Spanish time). When accessing the activation process, numerous clients of the operator have obtained different error messages, making it impossible to generate access credentials for the Disney Plus platform.

Hello @movistar_es @MovistarPlus, is there any problem to activate Disney Plus? I’ve been trying for a while and nothing 😓

Trying to activate disney + with movistar and this is the wrong server 😭

I am trying to activate Disney + by Movistar Fusion. It gets caught in this stage of the process. Someone else happens? pic.twitter.com/Yj1S8bLHVZ

At Hipertextual we have carried out the registration process through the operator’s platform, obtaining a similar result to that described by other clients through social networks. Error messages appear both in the Mi Movistar application and in the operator’s web portal. From Hipertextual we have contacted Telefónica, so we will update this news with the official response from the company.

Developing.

