The reform was blocked by the central bank of Brazil in the beginning

05/06/2021 at 11:38 AM CEST

WhatsApp payments are now available in Brazil again. The Facebook-led company has re-launched this functionality a year after it was carried out in the country. Brazil It was the country in which the pilot test was launched, but the Central Bank did not like the idea and decided to suspend it early. Now, the authority has only allowed WhatsApp to serve as a gateway to facilitate payments between Visa and MasterCard.

WhatsApp tried to avoid this, but has not succeeded, which is why the money transfers in the application were suspended. At the moment it is not available to all users, since they want to do a little test before launching it. In addition, you cannot send more than 5,000 Brazilian Reales, which translates into 758 euros. This cap is supposed to be done to avoid as much trouble as possible when it comes to run black payments.It is not known when or how it will reach the other countries. In fact, it is not known if the legislation of our country will allow something like this. Although the measure looks a lot like Bizum, which is what most people now use to comfortably make small payments between friends and family.