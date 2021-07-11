The reform reaches Culture: Iceta takes over from Uribes

Uribes and Iceta (Photo: .)

The remodeling of the Government of Pedro Sánchez also extends to the Ministry of Culture. José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes leaves the Government and it will be the current Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, who will replace him at the head of this portfolio.

In this way, Iceta leaves the Ministry of Territorial Policy, which passes into the hands of Isabel Rodríguez, the also new government spokesperson.

For his part, Uribes arrived at the Ministry of Culture in January 2020 to the amazement of the sector because José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes was, until January 2020, a politician in the Madrid Assembly and an expert in Philosophy of Law, someone unknown to him. sector but for whom the “values” of Culture have been the pillars of its policy.

Iceta, an unexpected twist

In his previous functions, Iceta had the process in his sights and tried to give priority to territorial dialogue from a federalist perspective, while now at the head of Culture and Sports he will have to ensure the recovery of two sectors especially hit by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Although he had been a member of the PSC for more than thirty years, many Catalans met Miquel Iceta in 2014, when he assumed the leadership of the Catalan Socialists in the lowest hours of the party, deeply divided after the first attacks of the procés. The arrival of Salvador Illa as a socialist candidate in the last Catalan elections led to Iceta’s entry into the Executive.

What challenges will you face?

Among the main pending issues that Iceta will have to deal with now is that of carrying out the Statute of the Artist, a framework document approved in September 2018 by Congress and which contains 75 measures to “solve the problems of the sector”.

The Cinema Law will be another of the challenges that Iceta has to face, since at the moment this legislative text is in public consultation that will end on July 25. The objective of Culture was to have the process completed in the last quarter of 2023 to “update” the scope of the Law and adapt incentives and aid to cinematography and audiovisuals.

It should be noted that the transposition of the European copyright directive, which has confronted publishers with platforms such as Google, was scheduled for this month of June. There has also been talk in this legislature of a Patronage Law of which, for the moment, there is no news.

Another of the pending duties in Culture involves the launch of an Audiovisual Hub, or the recent approval of the draft Law for the Reform of the Legislation of Spanish Historical Heritage.

