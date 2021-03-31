The reform company scams, ‘In the spotlight’:

If the previous In the Spotlight explored how the pandemic had affected people with OCD, the latest installment of the format followed the line of focusing on issues related to the epidemic. On this occasion, with the scams exercised by reform companies, which increased by 45% since March 2020.

One of these companies was located in the heart of Madrid’s Golden Mile. There, the program reporter discovered that the businessman is part of a kind of corporate mess, directing more than 30 different companies. The format also spoke with several individuals who have become victims of having hired companies to do the renovations of their houses and who, after paying a considerable entrance fee, have run out of money and without renovation.

The program contacted several individuals and families scammed by the same renovation company, which promised luxury reforms. One of them spoke of the mental damages: “Psychologically you are very bad, I have been very bad … they have destroyed my life,” said one of the affected couples who continues to pay the reform loan and who has to be living off rental.

In addition, the named company not only defrauded its customers. He also did it with the construction workers themselves, whom he did not pay without explanation. These counted that they had been “thrown” and with the works “half”. One of them said that he was looking to reform a 100 square meter apartment with a budget of 120,000 euros plus VAT.

“When we found out that our work was suspended, we had paid more than half the amount“In addition, he said that when he resumed the work on his own, he had found significant defects in the construction.

This increased expenses, as shared by the rest of the victims. One of them, asked for a loan to achieve her dream of always: set up a motorcycle shop. After looking for the company that she considered had the best references, she was completely bankrupt.