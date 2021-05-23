The reflection of Rocío Flores when a reconciliation with Rocío Carrasco is already ruled out

The broadcast of the documentary series by Rocío Carrasco began by leaving doubt in the air before a reconciliation with her daughter, Rocío Flores, which has already been discarded by many as a result of how recent events have unfolded.

The last to do so was María Teresa Campos last Friday at the Deluxe: “I think now there is no interest in either party to fix it, that each one continue with her life, “said Campos, a close friend of Rocío Carrasco.

Also the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, who has defended Flores in her program, spoke in a similar way days ago: “If during the first chapters there was any possibility, it’s already over“.

This weekend, Rocío Flores shared in a Storie on Instagram of the account ‘Un café con letras’ that prompted reflection: “We arrive with nothing and we will leave with nothing Except for what is lived, what is shared, what is loved, what is danced, what is laughed at, what is enjoyed … Everything else is borrowed. “

Image of the Storie shared by Rocío Flores on Instagram. @ Rotrece / INSTAGRAM

In the last episode of the documentary, which will be broadcast this Wednesday, May 26, Carrasco will talk about what the passage of her daughter through Survivors meant for her, as seen in the preview issued this weekend.

The images have recalled a moment of reality in which Rocío Flores cries and asks her mother to call her. However, Rocío Carrasco looks away from the projector at that moment. “It doesn’t do me any good to see those images because I know it’s not real“, has been explained.

“Suddenly when she’s here her mother is Olga? And when you go to Survivors is your mother me?“Carrasco asked himself.