In an Instagram post Michael Chiesa he talked about the idea of ​​fighting again, saying that he believes that choosing to fight during the coronavirus it would be detrimental to your ambitions professionals due to lack of proper training.

“When are you going to fight again?”

That’s a question that many of us fighters regularly ask. After my biggest win to date, there is nothing I want more than to go back to the octagon and compete. Fighting in an empty arena seems almost advantageous to me after my time at TUF. Competing in that type of environment is not what worries me. It is the preparation that is holding me back. Gyms are closed, training partners are scarce, and coaches / teammates are doing their best to protect the health of their family.

All of which are things I empathize with at 110%. On top of that, there are other behind-the-scenes issues that it’s best not to say. I know that many fighters are experiencing the same challenges trying to pitch a camp right now. There are some people who have enough resources to make this happen right now, but unfortunately, I’m not one of those people.

I finally have two options. One is to keep doing what I can to keep fit and wait for restrictions to be lifted. The other is to make some decisions to put myself in a position where I can be sure that I can prepare for a fight. My stance on who I will fight next will remain the same, it has to be someone ranked ahead of me. Out of respect for that short list of guys and my family’s wishes, I don’t show up unless I can be at my best.

All I can say is that I hope to get back there sooner rather than later and am proactively looking for solutions on my own. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. God bless.

He previously fought in the lightweight division but he had ups and downs there, now he has reinvented himself at 170 pounds, he is 3-0 with wins over Carlos Condit, Diego Sánchez and Rafael dos Anjos. Whereby, Thinking about a title fight opportunity is a viable and feasible option in the future for Chiesa.

Although some states have lifted or relaxed the home stay measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, most places in the United States have not, which means that most gyms are closed and training sessions are suspended.