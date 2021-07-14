the reflation trade and real assets

One of the risks in the minds of investors after almost a decade is the inflation. Price levels in the United States have risen, both due to demand pressures and disruptions from the supply of goods and labor. And it is very likely that, back from the summer, these pressures will skyrocket. We are spectators of the secular change that is taking place, with peaks in globalization, as well as in public debt and the resurgence of populist governments, which will exert pressure on inflation in the world in the years to come.

It is not necessary to go back to the end of the last century, with exorbitant inflation, but modest changes can erode purchasing power over time. For this reason, exposure to real assets could help defend portfolios, as summarized by Alliance Bernstein in the following table:

The diversification of portfolios at a global level can lead to reinforcing exposure in equities and fixed income. However, there is one piece that can be crucial to defend portfolios in times of inflation, and that is real assets. According to the analysis carried out by the managers of AB – Vinod Chathlani and Mark Gleason – it is difficult to satisfy investors for neglecting the low or no exposure to real assets, since inflation has been controlled for most of the decade, coupled with returns of the real assets behind the RV there has been no need to mediate in this regard. And not only have investors not considered them, but even the allocation of ETFs to liquid real assets has been around 5%. However, managers see it as an opportune time for investors and bankers to start gaining exposure.

Given this, many will be thinking about gold, and although it could be an appropriate time due to its high beta for inflation, its risk-adjusted return is not that high, but real estate stocks are. But as is always said, it is best to diversify and in terms of real assets the possibilities range from real estate assets, natural resources or raw materials and investment in infrastructure.

It is worth combining traditional assets that are recognized at first glance as infrastructure, but also those new secular trends such as the energy transition, digital infrastructure and demographic change.

In the last decade the infrastructure sector has shown significant growth, partly due to the fall in real rates, since the sector is generally leveraged and therefore if rates fall, the sector can refinance and improve profitability. And although investors are concerned about inflation, this sector has no links to it. We have also been witnesses as even in 2020 there was a good subscription of funds due to the good performance of these assets, which showed resilience not only in the 2008 credit and financial crisis, but also during the pandemic. They are assets that generally produce stable cash flows and are less correlated with the economic cycle.

Additionally, both the United States Congress and the European Union have approved support programs that will make the sector continue to grow at very attractive rates:

But there are many investment options in the sector, both directly and indirectly and those investors looking to gain broad exposure to sustainable strategies, this is the way to achieve it. Every day we depend on the infrastructures without being aware of it, both traditional and those mentioned at the beginning. In the case of demographic and health change, it can be reversed via medical housing and care for the elderly. And not to mention the energy transition, digital infrastructure, where green transportation and the use of higher broadband for schooling in some areas are attractive ESG opportunities available in infrastructure.

Such is the potential expected in the sector that in the first week of July there are several managers that have signed up to launch funds related to the subject, including DWS ESG Infrastructure Debt FundIn this case, it is an infrastructure debt fund that will focus on European sectors of sustainability thematic infrastructure, not investing in fossil fuels. Another launch has been that of Aberdeen Standard Sicav II – Multi Asset Climate Opportunities which will invest in climate solutions such as clean energy, electric vehicles and smart work technologies, via equities, bonds and renewable infrastructures.

However, there are some strategies with a certain track record in equities, which both by consistency in results and by their investment process are listed below:

In the case of the former, it should be noted that its largest sector overweights are in industrials with a weight of 44%, while in regions in emerging Asia where it has a weight of 11.71% vs. 3.9% of the index, mainly in China. Show a bias to mid-caps and growth. Portfolio made up of 68 positions, where the 10 largest represent 31%.

As for the M&G fund, comment that it is a fund that is consistently among the top positions in the ranking for profitability. In addition, its portfolio is highly concentrated (44 positions), with a high bias to dividend yield and value style, with low volatility and clearly mid-market capitalization size. It shows a strong weight in the public and industrial services sector, but it will overweight the real estate sector.