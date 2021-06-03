The referees of the Eurocup in Istanbul and those of the VAR, in Nyon

06/03/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

The situation that the arbitration team is going to experience in the Eurocup that starts on June 11 is curious: the field referees and the referees of VAR – AVAR will not be together in the same place. As we already anticipated in SPORT, the nineteen field referees and their thirty-six assistants will be in Turkey.

Specifically, and as this newspaper has been able to confirm, in a hotel in Istanbul where they will stay and from there they will go to the training fields near the hotel complex. From there they will travel to the designated parties, returning to the Turkish country at the end of the meeting.

Next Monday 7 all the referees and assistants are summoned. As far as Spain is concerned, it is Mateu Lahoz and Del Cerro Grande and the four assistants will accompany them: Pau Cebrián and Roberto Díaz Perez with the Valencian and Juan Carlos Yuste with Roberto Alonso with the Madrid.

The VAR from UEFA headquarters

And it will also be Monday when they arrive at the Swiss headquarters the twenty-two referees who will perform the functions of VAR and AVAR during the next Eurocup. Because, as we anticipated in SPORT last Monday, the VAR work in this European Championship, the first time it is used in a final phase of senior teams, will be done centrally from UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Until now it has been carried out since mobile units outside the stadium, both in the Champions League and in the final phase of the Europa League. An option that UEFA does not rule out in the final phase of the tournament. In the case of Spanish football, there are four representatives who will start this concentration next Monday: Alejandro Hernández Hernández, Martínez Munuera, Sánchez Martínez and Iñigo Prieto López de Cerain.

PCR before traveling and another when arriving in Istanbul and Switzerland

But before traveling the eight Spanish representatives, like the rest, they will have to comply with the COVID protocol for the start of the concentration trip. This means that all of them will have to undergo a PCR these next days to be able to travel to their different destinations. Test that they will have to pass again once they arrive in Istanbul and Switzerland.

Then the different controls set by the arbitration body during the month of concentration in addition to the mandatory before each match that are designated Because UEFA, as we already told at the time, has ruled out the possibility of vaccinating all of them once they reach the aforementioned concentration.

After careful analysis, they do not want to expose themselves to the risk that could lead to any of them having an adverse reaction to the vaccine, and all this with such a small margin since they could be vaccinated from next Monday the 7th until the start of the competition. Those who will be vaccinated are all UEFA employees who attend this arbitration concentration as well as the rest of the European Championship. It has been the body itself that has carried out a vaccination process in recent months among its employees.