The referees explain themselves before the Copa del Rey Athletic final

04/02/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

The modernization process you are carrying out the Spanish Football Federation has taken another step forward in the preview of the final of the Copa del Rey pending of 2020 that this Saturday they will play Athletic and Real Sociedad at La Cartuja de Sevilla. Not only the coaches and footballers were the protagonists, but also the refereeing trio was able to share their feelings with the media.

Xavier Estrada, the principal collegiate, Roberto Alonso and Guadalupe Porras, assistants, they were expressed normally, a didactic tone and gave an image that, without a doubt, helps a lot to the arbitration collective, historically very opaque.The abitral trio broke the mold, guided by the efficient communication department of the Spanish Federation, and spoke openly about everything. There were no limits of questions or means. Maximum plurality to clarify any aspect, from the most sentimental to the most technical.

Barriers still remain

Xavier Estrada, for example, was moved to remember the suffering during the pandemic and that he can finally fulfill his 45-year-old dream of refereeing a Cup final. Until now he had only been able to act as fourth referee in the final of 2013, a Madrid derby, but the continued presence of Barça had been an impediment to being Catalan. In this way Estrada asked that another historical barrier be broken and the day arrives that the referees can direct any party, be of the community that they are, “without questioning their honorability.”

Roberto Alonso, for his part, clarified the operation of the controversial VAR and he pointed out that “the plays are constantly being reviewed, Another thing is that the decision is not what is expected“That is, nothing is obvious and if it is not whistled it is because the VOR room officials consider it appropriate.

🗣️ Roberto Alonso: “The VAR helps you make decisions. They are part of the team and we are constantly receiving information” ➡️ “I assure you that everything is reviewed. The refereeing has changed both in the way we work and in the way we communicate.” # LaCopaMola🏆 # FinalCopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/gJJ5G8VljW – RFEF (@rfef) April 2, 2021

Guadalupe Porras has the experience of having directed three Copa del Reina finals, but will make his debut in men’s football in a decisive match for the title. “I hope the day comes that this stops being news and not distinguish between men and women because they are there, “he said.

The referees showed that they feel football, that they miss the public, although they may be rebuked, and that they will experience the game as a very special day in their lives. They are not from another world, they are close and they like to explain themselves.

In this Cup final another door was opened and it seemed that the empathy of the fans with the referees would improve a lot if these initiatives came more often. The referee, in the XXI century, needs to air much more.