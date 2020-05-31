The plans of the NBA for resuming their current 2019/20 season, suspended indefinitely since last March 12 due to the coronavirus health crisis, they continue to progress adequately. This Friday the news came to light that it had been decided that the date on which the basketball activity would be resumed will be July 31, although it will first have to be voted on Thursday, June 4 if it is carried out or not.

In any case, in the case of resuming the NBA season, the games will have to be played, almost certainly, without an audience in the stands of the Disney World compound in Orlando, Florida. This idea is liked very little among umpires of the North American basketball competition.

Scott Foster, one of the most veteran members of the NBA, has been the one who has spoken about it on NBA TV, and has put on the table the opinion that the arbitration team itself has on this matter:

“I don’t want everything we normally say during the match arbitrations to be heard. We are professionals and every time we go out to whistle a match we try to do it in the best possible way. Only this time is different.”

“There are going to be a large part of assistant coaches that now we are going to have to listen to. We will have to change our way of directing the games so that both the technical bodies and the fans who watch the game from TV do not hear something that we do not want they do it”.

The NBA is planning a Thursday vote of the Board of Governors – with an expectation that owners will approve Adam Silver’s recommendation on a format to re-start the season in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2020

.