the referee expels Íñigo Martínez and the VAR makes him return from the locker room

A gallop of For your ended up with the player of the Real society falling into the area after being knocked down by Íñigo Martínez. The referee of the final of the King’s Cup 2020, Estrada Fernández, did not hesitate to signal a penalty and expelled the player from Athletic club automatically.

It was then that the VAR, who reviewed the play for several minutes, not to confirm the penalty, which was clear, but to determine whether Íñigo Martínez should be sent off or not. After Estrada Fernández approached the screen to be a participant in the review, the referee made ‘león’ return from the changing room tunnel and finally showed him the yellow card.

Mikel Oyerzabal did not hesitate from eleven meters and scored the goal that opened the scoring in the Basque derby of the 2020 Copa del Rey final.