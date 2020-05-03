The massive departure of the Spanish to exercise and walk for the first time in seven weeks and the reopening of shopping malls and hairdressers in Austria were the salient images of the easing of quarantines due to coronaviruses in Europe, while in the United States, which remains at Top of the list of infections and deaths, Russia and Pakistan showed that the pandemic is far from over.

Massive departure to do sports and stroll in Spain after seven weeks of isolation

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 91,977 infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily amount since it began taking records of the pandemic, last December 30, after that figure remained stable. within the range of between 70,000 and 90,000 daily infections since April 1 last.

After seven weeks of confinement due to the coronavirus, residents today massively filled streets, green areas and squares in various parts of Spain, on the first day that they were allowed to run, ride a bike or stroll, within the framework of the government-designed gradual opening.

Feelings of joy, euphoria and concern intermingled in the new step Spain took in lifting the restrictions imposed on the population to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, which left more than 25,000 fatalities in the country.

With 192 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 14, the downward trend in coronavirus infections is consolidated in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the global epidemic, where the government is finalizing the details for the relaxation of the quarantine that will start next Monday and that will allow visits to couples and family members and physical activity outdoors throughout the country.

The government headed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte today published a series of clarifications on the fine print of the decree that establishes a gradual exit from the current quarantine, starting on Monday and new phases starting on May 18 and June 1.

In the United Kingdom, one of the salient notes was the decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds, to write down their son, who was born last Wednesday, with the name of Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, the latter in tribute to the two doctors who attended the premier when he was admitted to intensive care, affected by Covid-19.

On the other hand, today the British government confirmed that it will maintain the coronavirus quarantine indefinitely, unlike other European countries, despite the fact that it has already exceeded the peak of infections and the number of people hospitalized for this disease fell 13% in last week, Housing and Communities Minister Robert Jenrick said at a press conference.

Reflecting its internal controversy to revive the economy, in the United States the spring weather today urged thousands of people to get out of their homes and enjoy the sun, although wearing masks and maintaining social distance, while the country remains the world epicenter of pandemic, with more than 1.1 million infected and almost 65,000 deaths.

In New York City, the national focus of the outbreak with nearly 18,000 deaths, a thousand police officers took to the streets to check that people respected social distancing measures on the hottest day since mid-March.

In Russia, the government reported that it registered 9,623 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, which now total 124,054 infections, with an epicenter in Moscow, where the mayor threatened to reduce the number of travel permits.

Meanwhile, the death toll across the country rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the past 24 hours, the Russian Coronavirus Crisis Response Center reported.

Also within the strip of countries where the epidemic does not appear to have reached a peak, Pakistan today reported 1,297 positive cases of coronavirus, its highest number of new infections in one day, bringing the total number of cases to 18,114 in the country of 220 million inhabitants.

Another 32 people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 417, authorities reported, cited by the BBC.

Ecuador, meanwhile, is preparing to start on Monday a relaxation of prevention measures for the cornonavirus epidemic, although it rose again today on the scale of deaths with 1,371 people died in the last 24 hours and confirmed infections totaled 27,464 , according to official figures revealed by the Government Minister, María Paula Romo, quoted by EFE.

In Peru, the second country in Latin America with the most infections, the president, Martín Vizcarra, announced that quarantine will be relaxed in four monthly stages starting this month, after records of daily infections and deaths from coronavirus were recorded this week. , and that the president say that only half of the economy was working.

Brazil, which for days has been the tenth place in the world ranking of infections and overtook China, where the pandemic originated, today registered 6,750 deaths and more than 96,000 positive cases.

.