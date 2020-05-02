The immense expectation in the crypto community for the Halving or halving the reward in bitcoins for each block mined is maintained, at the gates of the most awaited event by investors in digital currencies. Many experts highlight its potential to raise the price of the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto to, according to some predictions, a new milestone that exceeds $ 20,000 at the end of 2017. And although its impact has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, to about 10 days for it to occur, causes a 125% bitcoin price appreciation.

The world’s most heavily operated crypto currency was especially hit by the wave of asset sales It rocked world markets, sparked by investors’ liquidity search during the first shake-up of the viral outbreak in Europe and the US. After falling to around $ 3,500 in mid-March, its price approaches $ 9,000, with the 10,500 -maxima of February- as the first objective and the $ 14,000, highs of June of the year, passed as the next stop on a road rising that has triggered all kinds of predictions, each more bullish.

History justifies optimism. Between three and nine months after each of the previous cuts of new bitcoins, the value of the queen of the ip crypto ’ has tended to approach its all-time high. The one of approximately May 12 will be the third reduction of 50% -in 11 years of history- of the amount of bitcoins that miners obtain in exchange for the computational effort to maintain the blockchain and validate their transactions.

Bitcoins are generated whenever miners resolve a “block” of transactions that is added to the bitcoin blockchain. This is an expensive process, requiring special hardware and very high electricity consumption. In exchange, they are rewarded with new bitcoins every 10 minutes, but the amount of cryptocurrencies obtained has been decreasing over the years.

The network initially distributed 50 bitcoins per block, but this number has been reduced twice, the last in 2016, when it went on to distribute 12.5 bitcoins. Halving occurs every four years until the last bitcoin is mined in 2140, a process that reduces its supply and, in theory, should increase its demand, but experts warn that this binomial does not have to be fulfilled in the middle of next year.

Analysts consulted defend that, when within a few days the reward becomes 6.25 bitcoins per mined block, the price will skyrocket “as it has previously happened”, with the potential to multiply by 10, so the number of 20,000 or 40,000, up to “$ 100,000 for each digital currency, which is attainable in one year or year and a half view“Says Danny Scott, CEO of the CoinCorner platform.” This is the big moment for bitcoin, “Scott said in remarks. The Independent” is looking forward to an explosive year for the currency. “

Much more daring is the prediction of former Goldman Sachs manager Raoul Pal, who recently predicted that the price of a single bitcoin can reach a million dollars before the next halving, which will be in 2024. In an analysis note for his independent firm, Global Macro Investor (GMI), he insisted on the role of the creation of Nakamoto as a store of value, so, in his opinion, , will act as a digital gold. “It is the ‘safe haven’ of the future,” he argued.

WHAT IF THERE IS A ‘SELL THE NEWS’ MOVEMENT?

But experts like Félix Fuertes, co-founder of Cryptoinvest and collaborator of Bolsamanía, call for caution since “they are getting high expectations about the bitcoin environment because it has been historically bullish for a decade. “

However, this analyst warns that “halving” actually implies the opposite. ” “It is an update that will increase mining difficulty, which will discourage many miners to continue investing money in energy because the reward will be less, “explains Y points out that” the great challenge is that from now to May there will be an increase in the demand for bitcoins in order to have at least certain guarantees that the price will remain stable. “

Strong dismisses, therefore, the stratospheric rises, in fact, stresses that if there is not this increase in appetite, “it is most likely that it will collapse at $ 3,000 or $ 2,000“He even raises $ 1,700 as a possibility because it is” a natural, logarithmic-scale reversal of the price rise. “

