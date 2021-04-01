The reduced sperm of some crustaceans reveals the high contamination in a coastal area

A decade ago, scientists at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom observed small crustaceans with very low amounts of sperm near to Langstone harbor, southeast of the UK. Surprised by this result, the researchers decided to monitor these invertebrates for the next ten years.

Scientists’ concern is that this could lead to a population collapse in the area, which would affect the rest of the food chain.

When Marina Tenório Botelho, a PhD student from this university, unable to continue her research in the laboratory due to covid-19 restrictions, she was assigned the task of extracting data from the decade’s statistics. Their study revealed a worrying reality: sperm levels remained low, as in the organisms of industrially polluted areas.

The work, now published in the journal Aquatic Toxicology, shows that on this southeast coast of England these crustaceans, of the order of the amphipods, they had 70% less sperm than invertebrates that lived in less contaminated places. Furthermore, in the study area the individuals were six times less numerous per square meter than in clean waters.

The research also showed that females they produced less eggs and they appeared in low densities in the same waters. Scientists’ concern is that this could lead to a collapse of the population in the area, which would affect the rest of the food chain. Less food for everyone would also eventually mean fewer birds and fish in the region.

“We normally study the effect of chemical compounds on species after the water has been treated. But the crustaceans we have analyzed were often found in untreated water, which suffered from sudden surges in storm water, more frequent due to climate change, “he says. Alex Ford, professor of biology at the University of Portsmouth.

“This means that crustaceans could be exposed to many pollutants different through sewage water, landfills and chemicals, such as anti-fouling paints. There is a direct relationship between the incidence of high precipitation events and the levels of untreated wastewater ”, continues the scientist.

The impact of pollution on male fertility

For scientists, this tiny invertebrate It would be just the tip of the iceberg of male fertility problems in other animals, including humans, according to studies that have already been conducted that associated contamination with male fertility.

Until now, most research on male fertility has focused on vertebrate species, so little was known about the effects of pollution on invertebrate fertility

“They may not be the same pollutants, but all products are released into the environment. This is not stopping and, more importantly, the effects are not being adequately controlled or understood, ”adds Ford.

Until now, most research on male fertility has focused on vertebrate species, so little was known about the effects of pollution on male fertility. invertebrates, especially amphipods that are at the bottom of the food chain.

“We know that pollutants are affecting the fertility levels of males of all species. Killer whales are contaminated with so many pollutants that some cannot reproduce. Recent studies have also suggested that harbor porpoises contaminated with highly toxic industrial compounds, known as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), have smaller testes ”, emphasizes the scientist.

The team further believes that pollution can also affect human fertility. “Researchers have been observing the worldwide decline in the count of demonstrated that in some countries, a child born today will have half the sperm count as his grandfather,” concludes the author.

Reference:

Marina Tenório Botelho et al. “Unusual male size vs sperm count relationships in a coastal marine amphipod indicate reproductive impairment by unknown toxicants” Aquatic Toxicology

