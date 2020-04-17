New Friday, new compilation of offers both on mobile phones and accessories. A perfect time to shop around them and find the mobile you were looking for and were expecting a sale from, or to make a gift to someone you love. Attention to the selection of this week because we find pearls like the Redmi Note 9S at an unbeatable price.

Mobile and tablet deals

Redmi Note 9S: This is one of the last average ranges of Redmi and Xiaomi, a Note 9S that drops with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and with its Snapdragon 720G processor to guarantee gaming power, at a price of 166 , 18 euros. How? By registering on Aliexpress for the seller to deliver the discount coupon left by the Redmi Note 9S at the indicated price. Make sure the discount applies before making the purchase by clicking on “Get” and checking the price of the basket.

Huawei Honor 20 Pro: In the same case as the Redmi Note 9S we find the Honor 20 Pro from Huawei’s sister brand. A high-end phone from last year 2019 that continues to perform today as the most, and that can be ours if we take a tour of Aliexpress. In addition to the code that the store itself gives us before paying, we can use the code SALES49 to further lower the price in the Promotional Code part. Thus, the phone is left at 335.37 euros.

Huawei Honor 20 Pro: And if instead of the Pro model we are looking for something more restrained, and also cheaper, from eBay comes the normal Honor 20, with its 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of 289 euros. Good time to sink your tooth if we were looking for it.

OnePlus 8 Pro: It has just arrived and cannot be purchased in Europe yet, but we can import the version with global ROM through Aliexpress. The OnePlus 8 Pro drops by about 789 euros at the current exchange rate, a sensible reduction if we consider that we are talking about the version that will cost 909 euros when it officially arrives.

Realme X2 Pro: We also have a Realme model around here, the X2 Pro at full power that it gave us in 2019, with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a camera to compete solvent in its price range. Even more so if we take into account that Amazon leaves it at 349 euros temporarily, 50 euros less than its official sale price.

Realme X2 PRO – Smartphone, 64 GB, White

Samsung Galaxy A71: One of Samsung’s latest mid-range, upper-middle range phones is also at an attractive price. We can get hold of him at MediaMarkt for 399 euros. Not bad for a mobile with 128GB of capacity and a large 6.7-inch screen, not to mention that it has a triple camera with nothing more and nothing less than 64 megapixels of the main sensor.

iPhone XR: We leave an iPhone around here before closing the section on mobile phones and tablets and moving on to accessories. In this case, the iPhone XR with 128GB of internal storage, which with its black color has been for some time at 599 euros in TuImeiLibre, a 20% discount on its official sale price.

12.9-inch iPad Pro: It is not a mobile phone but it was worth bringing here the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that Apple released a couple of generations ago, the one that still had a Home button and that comes with 4G connectivity. The model, with 256GB of internal storage is on Amazon at a price of 986.72 euros, almost 250 euros of discount on its official price.

Accessories offers

Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Bip Lite: Time to get your hands on the quantifying clocks of one of the companies in the Xiaomi ecosystem, Amazfit. Here we come across two of its most popular models, the Amazfit Bip and the Amazfit Bip Lite, which can be ours on PC Components for 49.99 euros and 39.99 euros respectively.

64GB Samsung EVO Plus: The most popular line of Samsung microSD cards brings us its 64GB model at a truly unbeatable price of 9.99 euros on Amazon. Also, bring an SD adapter in case we need to get it out of the phone and take it to a camera or card reader. Hurry up.

Amazon Echo Show: Marching a smart speaker with a screen around here, in this case the Amazon Echo Show that, among other things, is compatible with Apple Music. The speaker enjoys a temporary discount that leaves us at 99.99 euros. Looking for a good speaker with Alexa? Perhaps this is the chosen one.

Apple AirPods: We bring the Apple wireless headphones in its second generation, with its built-in wireless charging case and at a pretty good price from TuImeiLibre. They can be ours for 157 euros if we hurry up and hunt them down before the available units run out.

More offers?

Do you want to enjoy all the music you want for three months for free? Amazon Prime Music has an excellent promotion if you have not yet used the service: sign up from the service page.

If you become Amazon Prime, you have 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

Have you been wanting more? Don’t worry, we have many more offers: you can keep up to date with the main ones we have discovered in the bargaining hunts of Xataka, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción and in this magazine of Flipboard. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

You can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel

Share



Hunting for Bargains: the Redmi Note 9S at a stratospheric price, an imported global OnePlus 8 Pro and more offers