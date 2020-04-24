         The Redmi Note 9S arrives in Spain: official price and availability

In mid-March, Xiaomi introduced the new Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. A few days later, as planned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro crossed the border of the Asian country and was officially announced worldwide. However, the global version of this phone reaches the international market with a different name, Redmi Note 9S, an increasingly common strategy in Chinese brands.

This new Xiaomi phone shares one by one the characteristics of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, including the perforated screen and the rear camera with four sensors. Now, finally, the company has confirmed when and at what price will it be available the Redmi Note 9S in Spain.

Redmi Note 9S price and availability

As Xiaomi itself announced in an online event, the Redmi Note 9S will be available in our country on May 5 in two configurations based on memory and in three different colors: Aurora Blue, Interstellar Gray and Glacier White. The prices will be as follows:

Redmi Note 9S with 4GB / 64GB: 229 euros (199 euros as a special launch price on May 4). It can be purchased at Mi Stores, on the Xiaomi website and at PcComponentes.

Redmi Note 9S with 6GB / 128GB: 269 ​​euros (249 euros as a special launch price on May 4). It will be for sale in the Mi Stores, on the Xiaomi website and in the Media Markt.

A battery for many hours

The Redmi Note 9S has a huge 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen With Full HD + resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 and a perforation in the center, where the front camera is housed, with 16 megapixel resolution.

As a brain, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is accompanied by the Adreno 618 GPU, two RAM options (4 and 6 GB) and two internal storage (64 and 128 GB) expandable with a microSD card up to 512 GB. It also has MIUI 11 based on Android 10, a side fingerprint reader, infrared port, headphone jack and splash resistance.

One of its strong points is found in the battery, which It has a capacity of, attention, 5,020 mAh and it is compatible with 18 W fast charging. Its most important features are completed by its quad rear camera, which is made up of: a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle f / 2.2, a 5 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a 2 megapixel sensor for depth reading.

Redmi Note 9S datasheet

Redmi Note 9 Pro

screen

IPS LCD 6.67 “

Full HD +

Gorilla Glass 5

Dimensions and weight

165.5 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm

209 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 720G

Adreno 618 GPU

RAM

4/6 GB

Storage

64/128 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

Drums

5,020 mAh

Fast charge 18 W

Operating system

Android 10

MIUI 11

Connectivity

4G

Wi-Fi 5



Bluetooth 5



Infrared



USB-C



Headphone jack

Other

Fingerprint reader on the side

Splash resistance

Price

4GB / 64GB: 229 euros

6GB / 128GB: 269 euros

Share



The Redmi Note 9S arrives in Spain: official price and availability