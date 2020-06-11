The Redmi Note 8 Pro is discounted with shipping from Spain on eBay, and it is the best opportunity we have seen to buy this terminal, which It has been one of the star terminals in the mid-range of the Chinese firm, and that today, for the price at which we are going to show you, it is a good terminal.

It is one of the members of the mythical Redmi Note family, which it has always been a breath of fresh air in the mid-range, and that, in part, it has earned Xiaomi to be the leading company in Spain and to expand in such a good way around the world.

Redmi Note 8 Pro on offer, take advantage of one of its best prices

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions76.4mm x 161.3mm x 8.8mm

6.53-inch OLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 396 PPP

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM6 GB

Operating system MIUI 10 on Android 9

Storage 64/128 GB

Cameras Quad rear: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 20 MP front

4500 mAh battery with 18W type C fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, NFC and fast charging

Starting price From 249 euros

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a terminal with a 6.53-inch screen at Full HD + resolution accompanied by a 4,500 mAh battery, which translates into a fairly decent autonomy, perhaps without too much fanfare, but that will allow you to spend all day messing around with your mobile without fear that it will stay with the battery to zero too soon .

Inside, we find a processor MediaTek Helio G90T accompanied by 6 GB of RAM that they are going to give it a lot of power, something that always comes in handy and that makes this mid-range capable of moving a large number of applications and games with ease.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

If you want to find more offers like this, subscribe to our Telegram channel in Chollos or visit our Offers section, new opportunities every day!

Follow Andro4all