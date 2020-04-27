Redmi became an independent sub-brand of Xiaomi last 2019, which granted it a greater freedom when removing certain devices that, until now, Xiaomi took out, under its brand, without the Redmi nomenclature, and one of the best examples is the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro, the first and second high-end terminal in the history of Redmi, which until the moment of its independence, we had never even imagined.

Well, the company has also launched a bracelet, in the style of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, whose name is Redmi Band, and which you can get, for a limited time, with a discount of more than 10 euros, and that leaves it at half the price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, a quite tempting offer considering all that it offers us.

Redmi Band, the sister bracelet of the Mi Band 4 at half price

Yes, Redmi also has its own quantifying bracelet, such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, and the truth is that this Redmi Band has certain similarities with its Xiaomi cousin, and one of them is the one on the screen, since it has a 1.08-inch touch panel with which we can control and move throughout the interface to see and adjust certain parameters without the need to remove the mobile. Which is precisely one of the great benefits of these quantifying bracelets.

This Redmi Band has a autonomy of 14 days, somewhat less than that of the Xiaomi bracelet, but still, it is quite good, and more if we consider that there is no need for an adapter to charge it, since, if you detach one of the straps, you will see that it hides a connector that allows that we plug it directly into one of the USB ports of the computer, or directly to a wall charger.

We recommend you | Xiaomi Mi Band 4: the trick to remind you to wash your hands

On the other hand, and like most similar bracelets, it has a heart rate sensor, as well as a notification system that will allow us to find out about the notifications that are reaching the mobile, but without having to take this out of your pocket, which is useful to decide if we answer at the moment or if we wait for a while to do so.

We recommend you | Do you want a Xiaomi bracelet? These are all your options (and yes, you can afford them all)

This Redmi Band has four available colors for the bracelet, which are black, red, green and blue, while the screen of the device, and the structure that surrounds it, is black in all these models. In addition to all this, if you are an athlete, this bracelet will come in handy, since it has different modes of activity monitoring, and with sedentary lifestyle alerts. And you can get it for a ridiculous price, for a limited time, of only 14 euros, half that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, so you should consider whether you want to save this money or not.

Follow Andro4all