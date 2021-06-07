The RedMagic 6R arrives in Spain with Snapdragon 888 and 144 Hz screen for less than 500 euros

The RedMagic 6R has a 64 MP main camera and a 30W fast charge.

Nubia has just announced, through a press release, the arrival in Spain of its new gaming smartphone, a RedMagic 6R which was presented in China a few days ago. This new terminal of the Chinese manufacturer stands out for having a 144 Hz screen and with a Snapdragon 888 processor with a price that is below 500 euros.

RedMagic 6R: all the information

Nubia RedMagic 6R Specifications Dimensions 7.8 millimeters thick

186 grams 6.67-inch AMOLED screen

Full HD + (20: 9)

Variable refresh rate up to 144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5GRAM8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 Operating system RedMagic OS v4 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 UFS3.1 CamerasRear:

-64 MP Sony IMX682

-8MP

-5MP

-2MPFrontal:-16 MP Battery 4,200 mAh

Quick charge 30W Others On-screen fingerprint reader

USB 3.1 Type C

400 Hz physical triggers

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

This is the third model presented by the Chinese brand within its RedMagic 6 range, after the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro and is the model with the finest design by having a thickness of only 7.9 millimeters and a weight of 186 grams.

The RedMagic 6R is a device that has a rear part made of plastic, which is not as aesthetically aggressive as that of its older brothers, which is surrounded by a metal chassis.

This new terminal in the RedMagic 6 series maintains the 400 hertz physical side triggers, which will allow us to enjoy a much more satisfying gaming experience.

One of the differential aspects of the RedMagic 6R is its large screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution, a variable refresh rate up to 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 770 nits.

The processor chosen to move this terminal is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most advanced chipset of the American manufacturer to date, which, on this occasion, is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM of the type LPDDR5 and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage of type UFS 3.1.

Nubia has not neglected the photographic section of the RedMagic 6R since this new terminal has a quadruple rear camera module where the protagonist is the Sony IMX682 64 megapixel sensor resolution. Accompanying this main camera, we find three secondary sensors: a 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro and one of 2 megapixel depth. The photography section of this terminal is completed with a 16 megapixel front camera, which will allow us to take high quality selfies.

Where we can see a cut with respect to their older brothers is in their autonomy, since to achieve such contained dimensions it has been necessary to reduce battery capacity to 4,200 mAh, also cutting the speed of fast charging up to 30W.

At the connectivity level, the RedMagic 6R has Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, on-screen fingerprint reader and USB-C 3.1.

As an operating system it has Android 11 running under its own customization layer, RedMagic OS 4.0.

RedMagic 6R: availability and prices in Spain

The RedMagic 6R will be available for purchase in Spain from June 24 in two colors, black and gray, through the official website of RedMagic.

Prices on the market in Spain of the new Nubia gaming terminal are the following:

RedMagic 6R 8/128 GB: 499 euros.RedMagic 6R 12/256 GB: 599 euros.

