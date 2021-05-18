The redesigned MacBook Pro could arrive as soon as this summer

Apple is preparing to update several products in its catalog. Among them are the expected – and rumored – 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which could arrive this summer with new generation of Apple Silicon chips and a major leap in graphics and RAM.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the aforementioned professional laptops from the apple company would adopt a new Apple Silicon SoC with more cores. The current M1, present in the iPad Pro, iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini and MacBook Pro 13, has a total of 8 cores, four high performance and four low consumption.

For the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple is working on two different SoCs with the same CPU configuration, but with variations in the graphics section. The chips known as “Jade C-Chop” and “Jade C-Die” cThey will have 10 cores, eight high-performance and two low-power.

Remember that high-performance cores fire on complex tasks, but consume more power. The low-power ones, meanwhile, are ideal for simple tasks such as browsing the Internet and playing music, they are somewhat slower and consume less battery.

It is also indicated that they will have a improved neural motor. It is in charge of processing machine learning tasks and allowing the addition of more Thunderbolt ports. This, consequently, would allow more external devices to be connected.

The new MacBook Pros could bring 16 or 32 graphics cores

Regarding the differences between “Jade C-Chop” and “Jade C-Die” it is assured that the first one will have 16 GPU cores while the second will bet on raising that number to 32.

Bloomberg reports also indicate that newer MacBook Pros will support a maximum of 64GB of RAM, a substantial increase compared to the 16 GB of RAM that current M1 notebooks allow.

However, this is not all. The next generation of MacBook Pro could also incorporate a mini-LED display, technology present in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Also, it would bring back technology MagSafe for cargo, the port HDMI and the SD card slot.

As for the release date of these Apple computers, there is no clear reference. While from the Taiwanese media DigiTimes they assure that they will be delayed until next year, Mark Gurman assures that they could be announced as soon as this summer.

