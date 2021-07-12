The redesigned iPad mini 6 could arrive this year

Apple has not renewed its most compact iPad since 2019. Two years later, rumors about a new sixth-generation iPad mini, which will arrive with a design similar to the iPad Air, begin to appear on the network and predict a launch over the next few months. Bloomberg already suggests an approximate date.

The weekly newsletter that Mark Gurman publishes mentions that iPad mini 6 is coming this fall. The journalist has not dared to give a specific date. However, and if we take into account the previous releases, those of Cupertino usually announce new devices during the month of September. Gurman has also revealed that iPad mini 6 screen will grow to 8.4 inches. The model launched in 2019 has 7.9 inches. It also highlights that Apple’s most compact tablet will include the biggest design change since its launch.

Jon Prosser, YouTuber who usually leaks information about Apple products with a high hit rate, advanced the redesign of the iPad mini 6 through some renders. Pictures show looks identical to the 4th generation iPad Air. The thick front bezels will be removed, while the Tocuh ID, which until now has been in the front area, will be located on the top bezel.

It is expected that the iPad mini 6 arrive in various colors. At the moment, there are no details about the finishes, but it is likely that it will also inherit those of the iPad Air.

IPad mini 6 will come with USB C and a smaller Apple Pencil

Source: Jon Prosser x Renders By Ian

The iPad mini from 2021 it will eliminate the Lightning port to integrate a USB C connection. It will also include support for the Apple Pencil, which will be slightly smaller than the second-generation model. Given the compact dimensions of this tablet, it is unlikely that we will see a Magic Keyboard similar to the one available for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Although the A15 chip could debut this year, everything indicates that the iPad mini will not integrate the A14 Bionic chip. This processor is already present in the iPhone 12 and the iPad Air of 2020, and can provide the mini model with enough power for the most demanding tasks.

