The redesign of the airspace increases noise pollution in CDMX

More than a million citizens of the capital are facing a new type of pollution: the roar of airplanes day and night caused by the redesign of the airspace.

On March 24, 2021, it went unnoticed by the majority of the inhabitants of Mexico City; however, for little more than one million people west and south of the capitalIt was the last day without noise pollution derived from air traffic.

A day later, the Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM) launched the first phase of the redesign of the airspace of the Valley of Mexico, a project focused on restructuring the operational viability of the megalopolis, especially with the start of the operation of the Felipe Angeles International Airport, agreed for March 2022.

And although the SENEAMs specify that some of the advantages of this redesign involve the reduction of flight time, greater efficiency in the routes and reduction in operational delays, neighbors from different colonies through which aircraft now fly during their approach have organized to look for a solution to constant roaring of aircraft.

According to residents, the passage of airplanes prevents routine activities, decreases attention, vibrates the windows and causes both stress and sleep disorders, all despite the fact that the operations of the Mexico City International Airport remain at a slower pace. 50% below normal level due to pandemic.

A louder and more polluted city

According to an analysis by the civil engineer and transportation consultant Pablo Ortíz Haro Barrera published in ArchDaily, this residence caused more than one million people residents of colonias del west and south of CDMX begin to hear the noise of the planes, a roar that in some areas can reach a maximum of 69 decibels, a sound sensation similar to the noise of a washing machine or vacuum cleaner.

The most significant change occurred in the approach route to land in Mexico City: before the redesign, the entry of aircraft to the Metropolitan Area typically occurred through the northwest; However, once the redesign went into effect, colonies that had never heard planes pass before will face this new noise on a daily basis.

Through a comparison of the route of 30 commercial flights that approached the AICM with the previous design and 30 flights with the redesign of the current airspace, Haro Barrera estimates that the impact of noise pollution in the capital increased by more than 180% for sounds with an intensity between 61 and 64 decibels.

Although SENEAM considers that the new noise impact is almost imperceptible, the latest revision of the WHO Regional Office for Europe regarding noise pollution caused by means of transport, specifies that the noise limit must be below 53 decibels when it comes to cars and 45 when it comes to airplanes, they should reduce their activities at night to a maximum of 40 decibels.

Although the scientific evidence is not extensive, different studies have shown that experiencing aircraft noise between 50 and 60 decibels, especially at night, it is a factor that increases the risk of developing hypertension. Hence, different European airports have not only migrated to the periphery of cities, but also drastically decrease your traffic during the early morning.

