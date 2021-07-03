The Red with the highest score and a great omen in the Eurocup

07/02/2021

On at 23:50 CEST

The Spanish team began the European Championship with a big problem: the lack of force in the rival area, which left them blank in the premiere against Sweden. The truth is that Spain still generates much more than what ends up in the networks, but Luis Enrique’s team has already managed to add 12 goals, and in this way, match its best scoring marks in the European championship, that coincide with the conquests of 2008 and 2012. A great omen … and there is still.

An unexpected ‘Pichichi’

The top scorer of the national team is not Morata, nor is Ferran Torres or Sarabia, although all of them have managed to score twice. The ‘top scorer’ is the own goals, for which you have to have fortune but also insist and not stop trying in offensive actions, as Lucho’s do until causing the diversion or failure of the rival. This happened to the Slovaks Dubravka and Duda in the first of the two ‘little hands’ of the Red – the other was in the exciting round of 16 against Croatia – and yesterday it was repeated in the shot from the front at the exit of a Jordi Alba’s corner, deflected the necessary one by Zakaria to mislead goalkeeper Yan Sommer.

Jordi Alba scored against Switzerland with the inestimable deflection of Zaka

18 shots against Switzerland!

In front of the Swiss, Spain finished up to 18 times, ten of them between the three suits, for only four of the rival. A trend that has been repeated in all games. Heading into the semifinals, Luis Enrique’s men will need to be more effective, but even so, the team stands out for its ability to achieve. One hundred percent attacking football.