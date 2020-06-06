Mexico City.- In the first weekly report of the epidemiological traffic light, the Secretary of Health (Ssa), determined that all the states of the Republic are in red, since at least it maintains one of the four indicators evaluated in that color, so the principle of maximum caution is applied.

Ricardo Cortés, general director of Health Promotion, presented the details of the epidemiological mechanism, The official indicated that two indicators of proportion were evaluated, which are the percentage of hospital occupation of the IRAG Network and the possibility of the virus.

Two trend indicators, which include hospitalized cases and Covid-19 syndrome, which allows detecting how it grows, Suspicious cases stabilize or decrease, the federal official said.

According to the country’s risk map, all the states are in red, entity by entity is also detailed, as they are located in each of the four indicators.

In this way, Mexico City maintains an indicator of hospital occupancy of 70 percent, 46 percent chance, a trend for hospitalized cases in green, and a Covid-19 syndrome trend in red.

MEXICO CITY, JUNE 05, 2020.- Daily report on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country led by Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion; José Luis Alomía Zegarra, General Director of Epidemiology, and Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion to present updated data on the disease in the country, which show that 113 thousand positive cases have been exceeded and a total of 13, 170 deaths. In turn, the traffic light for this week was presented, which remains red for the entire country, so only essential activities are allowed.

Finally, on day five of the new normality in Mexico compared to COVID-19, the country registers 13 thousand 170 deaths and, in addition, total 110 thousand 021 accumulated confirmed cases, although 19 thousand 015 are the active confirmed cases, reported José Luis Alomía Zegarra

