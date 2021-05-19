The Red Star breaks the European record for points in a season (108)

05/19/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

EFE

The Red Star concluded the season with a victory against Metalac by 5-1 and with two records, the European of points added (108) and the national of goals scored (114), reported the Serbian champion on his website.

The team that trains Dejan Stankovic has broken the record of Glasgow Celtic, who achieved 106 points in the 2016/2017 season with 34 wins and four draws. The Red Star has added 35 wins and three draws, with which he has achieved 108 points.

In addition, with 114 goals scored This season of the Serbian Super League he beat the record of Partizan, his great Belgrade rival, by three goals in the 1999/2000 championship.

The Red Star won its seventh title champion of the Serbian Super League, the fourth in a row. The club extended the coach’s contract on Tuesday Stankovic, former Inter Milan player, until June 2024.