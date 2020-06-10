The 2020 season is still on hold | Billie Weiss / Boston Red Sox / .
According to reports, negotiations between owners and players go from bad to worse and there is unlikely to be a 2020 MLB campaign. Obviously the repercussions will be felt throughout the league, but a player for the Boston Red Sox in particular would be the most affected by the cancellation of the season.
Throughout his six years with the club, Jackie Bradley Jr. has experienced potholes on offense. Strong slumps and a chain of long strikeouts have been a constant. However, in that same period he has been able to recover and have good contacts and shine defensively.
That inconsistency has led to the office of the redheads offering him as an active recurrent for transfers. He has a .236 career batting average, 30 years old and is scheduled for free agency in 2021, so it can be said that the days with the Red Sox are numbered.
The veteran currently has a one-year, $ 11 million contract. Although he could get that money somewhere else, where they need Gold Glove defense.
This season looked like it was going to be great for Bradley. However, if there is no baseball this year, you will not dress for a team until you are 31 years old and you will lose the opportunity to show off just before being a free agent, which would be a better check.