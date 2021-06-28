The red one to De Ligt who sentenced the Netherlands, what did the referee see?

06/28/2021 at 9:57 AM CEST

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s Czech Republic caused the first big surprise of this Eurocup by eliminate a favorite, the Netherlands, in a game in which an occasion for the Dutch central Juventus was key and on the radar of FC Barcelona, Matthijs de Ligt.

It was the 50th minute, when a very unfortunate slip by the young defender left Czech striker Schick practically alone against Stekelemburg. De Ligt, with little reaction time, touched the ball with his hand voluntarily and clearly. The russian saw it Sergei Karasev, who quickly decided to admonish the central. There were some complaints, but de Ligt complied with the decision. Quickly, hand to the earpiece and conversation with the VOR room, where the English was Stuart atwell.

Karasev considered it a promising attack since from his lateral position, he saw Blind with possibilities to reach the ball, but the general television shot did not leave too many doubts: if there was no hand, Schick had a clear hand-in-hand with the goalkeeper Dutch. That’s what the VAR told Karasev, who went to the monitor to review the action and It only took about 30 seconds with the aerial image to decide: red for avoiding an obvious scoring chance.

The rules are clear: “The player, substitute or substituted player who commits any of the following offenses must be expelled: to prevent a goal through a hand offense or to avoid an obvious scoring opportunity.”

“When a player avoids a goal or an obvious chance of scoring by the opposing team by committing an infringement by hand, he must be sent off, regardless of where this occurs”, it is added.

Now, they also give some recommendations to the referees to assess whether or not it is an obvious chance of scoring, and De Ligt’s infraction seems to fulfill them all.

The distance between the offense and the goal? In the front of the area, in a fairly central position.

The direction of the game? Clearly diagonal in the direction of the goal.

The probability of controlling the ball? Quite high due to the fact that it is a low ball without an opponent to dispute it with the foot.

The position and number of defenders? It was very difficult that Blind could have gotten there before Schick’s shot.

De Ligt, hurt after the game

Once the end of the match was called and his elimination confirmed, Matthijs spoke to the media and assured that “The red card obviously made the difference & rdquor;.

“Of course, we feel bad. We basically lost the game because of what I did. He shouldn’t have let the ball dribble & rdquor ;, he acknowledged in statements to NOS TV, in which he pointed out that “they had the game under control & rdquor; and in the first half they had chances, but the action that cost the expulsion decided the victory of the Czech team.

De Ligt became the first player to be sent off due to VAR technology in a Eurocup, and the first Dutchman to have seen the red in this tournament since John Heitinga in 2004, also against the Czech Republic.